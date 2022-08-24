Mental health tips: Ways to effectively cope with triggers

A trigger is anything that sparks intense negative emotion. Triggers can be associated with various feelings or events that happen in your day-to-day life. Painful experiences and memories can be upsetting. An understandable way of dealing with them is to push them away and try not to think about them, but that just intensifies the feeling and prolongs your healing. Avoidance and fear can also turn into other unpleasant emotions. If they are not effectively released from your body, will cause dissociation and disconnection from yourself and others. Hence it is extremely important to process your feelings and deal with your triggers. (Also read: 10 easy tips to manage your mental health)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alejandra Jaramillo, Mindset and Empowerment Coach, suggested a few coping strategies to effectively cope with triggers in her recent Instagram post.

1. Move your Body

Get your body moving to release endorphins and shift your body's response. You can pick up your favourite activity whether it is dancing or playing sports or anything that requires physical effort.

2. Use grounding techniques

Bring yourself into the present by getting in touch with your senses. Breathwork, yoga or meditation can be great to build a connection with self.

3. Walk in nature

A leisurely walk in nature is always a good idea. This is a great place to apply grounding techniques. Breathe the fresh air and be mindful of your environment. Observing the birds, trees or just sitting under the stars can be very helpful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Practice self-care

Having a warm bubble bath or listening to a podcast, reading a book, journaling or just taking a nap can be helpful. It's important to priorities yourself and take time to take care of yourself.

5. Let emotions be

Allow yourself to process and feel all the emotions with patience and acceptance. Never ignore or repress your emotions.

6. Try tapping

Tapping into your feelings calms anxiety, and builds self-acceptance. It helps in getting your awareness into your senses.

7. Get Support

Having a sense of community is essential to avoid feeling isolated. Talk to someone you trust and share your feelings. Don't hesitate in asking for help or support.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}