Metformin use reduces risk of death for patients with Covid-19, diabetes
Use of the diabetes drug metformin -- before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Diabetes is a significant comorbidity for Covid-19.
"This beneficial effect remained, even after correcting for age, sex, race, obesity, and hypertension or chronic kidney disease and heart failure," said Anath Shalev, M.D., director of UAB's Comprehensive Diabetes Center and leader of the study.
"Since similar results have now been obtained in different populations from around the world -- including China, France and a UnitedHealthcare analysis -- this suggests that the observed reduction in mortality risk associated with metformin use in subjects with Type 2 diabetes and Covid-19 might be generalizable," Shalev said.
How metformin improves prognosis in the context of Covid-19 is not known, Shalev says. The UAB findings suggest that the mechanisms may go beyond any expected improvement in glycemic control or obesity, since neither body mass index, blood glucose nor hemoglobin A1C were lower in the metformin users who survived as compared to those who died.
"The mechanisms may involve metformin's previously described anti-inflammatory and anti-thrombotic effects," Shalev said.
The study -- first made available in MedRxiv and now published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Endocrinology -- included 25,326 patients tested for Covid-19 at the tertiary care UAB Hospital between Feb. 25 and June 22 of last year. Of the 604 patients found to be Covid-19 positive, 311 were African Americans.
The primary outcome in the study was mortality in Covid-19 positive subjects, and the potential association with subject characteristics or comorbidities was analyzed.
Researchers found that Blacks, who are only 26 percent of Alabama's population, were 52 percent of those who tested positive for Covid-19, and only 30 percent of those who tested negative.
In contrast, only 36 percent of the Covid-19 positive subjects were white, while whites made up 56 percent of those who tested negative, further underlining the racial disparity. Once Covid-19 positive though, no significant racial difference in mortality was observed.
"In our cohort, being African American appeared to be primarily a risk factor for contracting Covid-19, rather than for mortality. This suggests that any racial disparity observed is likely due to exposure risk and external socioeconomic factors, including access to proper health care," Shalev said.
Overall mortality for Covid-19 positive patients was 11 percent. The study found that 93 percent of deaths occurred in subjects over the age of 50, and being male or having high blood pressure was associated with a significantly elevated risk of death.
Diabetes was associated with a dramatic increase in mortality, with an odds ratio of 3.62. Overall, 67 percent of deaths in the study occurred in subjects with diabetes.
The researchers looked at the effects of diabetes treatment on adverse Covid-19 outcomes, focusing on insulin and metformin as the two most common medications for Type 2 diabetes. They found that prior insulin use did not affect mortality risk.
However, prior metformin use was a different matter. Metformin use significantly reduced the odds of dying, and the 11 percent mortality for metformin users was not only comparable to that of the general Covid-19 positive population, it was dramatically lower than the 23 percent mortality for diabetes patients not on metformin.
After controlling for other covariates, age, sex and metformin use emerged as independent factors affecting Covid-19 related mortality. Interestingly, even after controlling for all these other covariates, death was significantly less likely -- with an odds ratio of 0.33 -- for Type 2 diabetes subjects taking metformin, compared with those who did not take metformin.
"These results suggest that, while diabetes is an independent risk factor for Covid-19 related mortality. This risk is dramatically reduced in subjects taking metformin -- raising the possibility that metformin may provide a protective approach in this high-risk population," Shalev said.
The researchers say future studies will need to explore how metformin is protective, as well as assess the risks and benefits of metformin treatment and the indications for its use in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Novel vaccine that may help prevent future coronavirus pandemics developed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra loves her Yoga mornings, says she is addicted to stretching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acute itching in eczema patients linked to environmental allergens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metformin use reduces risk of death for patients with Covid-19, diabetes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Racial, ethnic disparities in Covid-19 impact on life expectancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Disha Patani's new exercise video will make your jaws hit the floor
- Disha Patani recently shared a clip that shows the actor landing an impressive flying kick on a boxing bag. This is all the motivation that we will need to start our weekend on a fitter note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast food restaurant proximity likely doesn't affect children's weight: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare and non veg cravings? Wary Delhiites look for safe food options
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease, we are speechless
- In her latest fitness post, Esha Gupta can be seen doing an extremely tough variation of Baddha Konasana. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her Yoga posts and this one is no different.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Depression, stress could dampen efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cafe, croissant, worms? EU agency says worms safe to eat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers find how the brain paralyses you while you sleep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: In pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: Critical care staff suffer trauma, severe anxiety due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First-degree relative with kidney disease increases risk by three-fold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox