Milind Soman is 'getting ready for the last long run' of 2021

Milind Soman's fitness motivations are getting better with each passing day. On Christmas this year, Milind gave us yet another fresh motivation on how to walk into the upcoming year in the best of health. The festivities have made their way in the tinsel town and the celebrities are gearing up for their Christmas and New Year celebrations. With the scare of covid-19 lowering a bit, this year is more special, especially after last year when people had to celebrate all festivals under the fear of the virus, isolated, and alone.

While some celebrities are pulling out their best attires from their festive wardrobe, some are also working out to compensate for the upcoming week of heavy indulgence. Milind Soman is also count-downing 2022 in his own way – by doing what he loves most. Milind Soman, actor, model and a fitness enthusiast, is a fitness goal in himself. He believes in working out and running his way through sustainable approaches and contributing to betterment of his own health and the environment as well. A few days back, Milind took a cycling trip to cover the long distance between Mumbai to Delhi – with this initiative, he wanted to portray the sustainable approaches that can control the vehicular emissions that contribute to the air pollution.

Milind, on Saturday, made our weekend better with yet another fitness inspo. He shared a picture of himself from his run on Thursday and wrote how he is gearing up to welcome 2022 by taking the last long run of 2021. "Running on my favourite route in Lonavala yesterday! Getting ready for the last long run of the year, 110km on December 30 and 31 in Rajasthan. Will be awesome fun," read his post. Take a look:

Running, as always told by Milind, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the bones, muscles and the helps in shedding the extra kilos. It also helps in improving the cardiovascular fitness of the body.