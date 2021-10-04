Milind Soman reveals the ‘fitness’ reason behind him eating jalebi

After wife Ankita Konwar posed a picture with Gujarat's favourite dessert - jalebi and encouraged fans and travel enthusiasts to try out local street food, Indian supermodel Milind Soman too was seen indulging in the delicacy during his stay in the state. Regularly updating netizens about their adventure trips, the couple are were recently touring Gujarat where they not only tried their hands on different food items but also donned traditional dresses and checked out famous tourist attractions of the place.

Taking to his social media handle at the onset of a new work week, Milind revealed the “fitness” reason behind him eating jalebi and his advice is all the health motivation we need this Monday. Posing with a scrumptious heart-shaped jalebi, Milind shared in the caption, “Do I eat jalebi's ?? Of course.. sometimes Fitness, to me, means a life of freedom, not restriction.. to be able to enjoy everything that life and the world have to offer (sic).”

He added, “We all know what food is good and bad for us, all I do is eat more of the good and minimize the bad ! So more vegetables and fruits, very little refined sugar.. (sic).” Milind concluded by revealing, “I eat more whole food and minimize the over processed, over packaged and over refined....When it comes to food, I believe that 'when' and 'how much' are more important than what ..#health #love #peace (sic).”

Jalebi is the crisp and sweet Indian comfort food that is made of fried fermented dough in pretzel or circular shapes and soaked in sugar syrup. This popular sweet snack is also known as jilapi, jilebi, jilipi, zulbia, jerry, mushabak or zalabia.

On Gandhi Jayanti this year, Milind and Ankita were spotted travelling through Gujarat with their last stop at Kirti Mandir where they donned traditional khadi attires and posed by Mahatma Gandhi's portrait. Another time, they were seen riding a Chhakda all by themselves.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter