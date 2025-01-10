Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Milk vs alcohol: How our dietary patterns can influence colorectal cancer

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 10, 2025 03:58 PM IST

The study states that alcohol and red meat consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while calcium and milk can lower it.

Colorectal cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in the world, and a recent study has found out how unhealthy habits of alcohol consumption can trigger the development of this cancer. The study conducted by researchers from the Cancer Epidemiology Unit at the University of Oxford, along with collaborators from international institutions, observed the direct association between diet and colorectal cancer risk. Also read | Diet plan, lifestyle changes to help prevent colorectal cancer

The study was conducted to understand how alcohol consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while calcium and daily-related food items can protect against this cancer. (Unsplash)
The study was conducted to understand how alcohol consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while calcium and daily-related food items can protect against this cancer. (Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 542,778 women in the United Kingdom to understand how alcohol consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while calcium and daily-related food items can protect against this cancer.

The study observed how in the lower-income countries, incidence rates of colorectal cancer is increasing. In high-income countries, the risk of colorectal cancer is already high. Dietary and lifestyle changes play a huge role in triggering the development of this type of cancer. Known carcinogens such as alcohol and processed meat are suspected to lead to colorectal cancer. Also read | Colorectal cancer symptoms: What you need to know

For the study, 542,778 women completed questionnaires detailing their intake of 97 different dietary factors. Of these 542,778 participants, 12,251 were diagnosed with incident colorectal cancer.

Alcohol and red meat consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)
Alcohol and red meat consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)

It was observed that drinking alcohol can increase the risk of colorectal cancer. For every 20 grams of daily alcohol intake, there was a 15% more risk of getting colorectal cancer. Every additional 30 grams of red and processed meat can increase the risk of colorectal cancer by 8%.

Protective factors against colorectal cancer:

Milk consumption can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)
Milk consumption can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)

However, with a healthy diet, colorectal cancer can be prevented. The study observed that calcium can have a protective layer against colorectal cancer, presumably because of its role in binding gut bile acids and reducing the exposure of carcinogenic elements in the colonic lumen. Genetic analysis further revealed that individuals who consume more milk (200 grams of milk consumed daily), have a 40% lower risk of colorectal cancer. Also read | Colorectal cancer cases could be rising for people under 50 years; risks low for young people: Study

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On