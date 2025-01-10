Milk vs alcohol: How our dietary patterns can influence colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in the world, and a recent study has found out how unhealthy habits of alcohol consumption can trigger the development of this cancer. The study conducted by researchers from the Cancer Epidemiology Unit at the University of Oxford, along with collaborators from international institutions, observed the direct association between diet and colorectal cancer risk. Also read | Diet plan, lifestyle changes to help prevent colorectal cancer The study was conducted to understand how alcohol consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while calcium and daily-related food items can protect against this cancer. (Unsplash)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 542,778 women in the United Kingdom to understand how alcohol consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer, while calcium and daily-related food items can protect against this cancer.

The study observed how in the lower-income countries, incidence rates of colorectal cancer is increasing. In high-income countries, the risk of colorectal cancer is already high. Dietary and lifestyle changes play a huge role in triggering the development of this type of cancer. Known carcinogens such as alcohol and processed meat are suspected to lead to colorectal cancer.

For the study, 542,778 women completed questionnaires detailing their intake of 97 different dietary factors. Of these 542,778 participants, 12,251 were diagnosed with incident colorectal cancer.

Alcohol and red meat consumption can increase the risk of colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)

It was observed that drinking alcohol can increase the risk of colorectal cancer. For every 20 grams of daily alcohol intake, there was a 15% more risk of getting colorectal cancer. Every additional 30 grams of red and processed meat can increase the risk of colorectal cancer by 8%.

Protective factors against colorectal cancer:

Milk consumption can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.(Unsplash)

However, with a healthy diet, colorectal cancer can be prevented. The study observed that calcium can have a protective layer against colorectal cancer, presumably because of its role in binding gut bile acids and reducing the exposure of carcinogenic elements in the colonic lumen. Genetic analysis further revealed that individuals who consume more milk (200 grams of milk consumed daily), have a 40% lower risk of colorectal cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.