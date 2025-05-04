Mira Rajput reveals her fitness secrets at 30, says Shahid Kapoor is 'particular about exercising and staying fit'

Mira Rajput's radiant skin and fitness are nothing short of inspirational, leaving many curious about the wellness rituals she swears by. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, she opened up about her fitness routine, the changes she’s made since becoming a mom, and the wellness practices she shares with Shahid and their kids. For Mira Rajput, a mindful way of life is important, as she and Shahid instil positive behaviours in their children. ( Instagram/ Mira Rajput)

Mira Rajput's fitness routine

Mira Rajput candidly shared how she balanced her workout routine and adapted it to better suit her family life, spending more time with her kids. She also revealed the types of workouts she prefers, along with how often she exercises.

She said, “I like to work out three or four times a week. I like Pilates and functional training with light weights. Earlier, I used to feel an energy dip around 3pm. And that’s when my kids get home from school. So I decided to scale back the intensity of my workouts to be able to spend time with my family without feeling exhausted or cranky… The most important factor, though, is sleep. It’s so underrated!”

Family wellness habits

For Mira Rajput, wellness isn’t just personal; it’s a way of life for her and her family. She and Shahid Kapoor lead by example, encouraging mindful habits and healthy routines in their children. Whether it’s being vegetarians, following skincare or playing sports together, their kids are picking up good habits.

Mira added,"All of us follow a mindful way of life. We’re vegetarians. We play sports together. We’re just a normal, regular family. Our kids learn from what we do. They watch their dad be so particular about exercising and staying fit. They notice me having all these concoctions early in the morning. It’s what they’ve grown up around, and they take pretty well to all of it."

Mira sets an example for families as to how wellness can be enhanced and maximised as a family by supporting and spending time with each other. Fitness does not have to be isolated; instead, it becomes even more effective when it becomes a collective effort, whether with family or friends, strengthening both the body and the bond of the people involved.

