Mira Rajput reveals the most bizarre beauty treatment she has ever tried: ‘A laser that made my face look like…’

If your skincare journey consists of trial and error, from the go-to glow-up hack you swear by for the rest of your life to the occasional what-on-earth-did-I-just-do moment, then you’re not alone. Even celebrities find themselves in the same boat. Mira Rajput experimented with her skincare.(PC: Instagram & yt/@momemtsofsilence)

Mira Rajput, whose glowing skin is pure goals, doesn't have a smooth sailing all the time either as even she has had her fair share of skincare slip-ups. She appeared as a guest on the podcast Moment of Silence, its May 2 episode, wherein she revealed a skincare treatment that backfired.

Mira 'ironed' her face

Mira Rajput got candid about how, after her 30th birthday in September 2024, she decided to try something unique, so she went for laser treatment. Unfortunately, the aftermath left her terrified of how her face appeared, making her realise that this kind of treatment isn’t for her.

Mira said, “I tried a laser that made my face look like I have taken an iron on my face. I swear I was so scared because I don't know what got into me. I don't really like doing too many of these treatments and stuff. I swear by acids, I think those work really well for me. So I was like let's try, it's about time, it's soon after my birthday, so it was like I am 30, and I need to do something. I just felt like this is not for me. I don't think I am up for this kind of stuff.”

Occasionally, you need to step out of your comfort zone to truly understand what works for you. You might need to try new things to fully appreciate what has always worked for you. Just like how Mira tried something new, but when it didn’t suit her skin, it helped her understand and acknowledge that actives truly work for her.

Mira Rajput mentioned that the laser treatment made her feel like her face had been ironed. This could have meant her skin felt unnaturally tight and smooth, which wasn't what she was hoping for.

What is laser treatment?

Laser treatment is one of the anti-ageing treatments.(Freepik)

Now, let’s take a closer look at laser treatments. In a previous HT Lifestyle interview in April 205, Dr Bindu Sthalekar shared the top non-surgical anti-ageing treatments, among which the Fractional CO2 laser is included.

He said, “The fractional CO2 laser is an advanced skin resurfacing treatment that stimulates collagen production by creating controlled micro-injuries in the skin. It’s especially effective for reducing fine lines, acne scars, sun damage, and uneven skin texture. Though there may be some downtime, usually a few days, the results, smoother, firmer, and more even-toned skin, are worth it."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.