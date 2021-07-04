Mira Rajput's 'morning grind' is all about 'picking speed' while skipping rope

Making us jump out of bed with rejuvenated energies to sweat it out this Sunday, Mira Rajput laid the perfect fitness inspiration as she gave a glimpse of her "morning grind" while flaunting "picking up speed" on skipping rope. Leaving us inspired for a full-body workout, Mira flaunted a perfect bod with a killer waistline as she worked out in her garden area.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared two videos that gave fans a glimpse of her intense morning workout session. Donning a pale purple cut-sleeves crop top, teamed with a pair of pink tights Mira looked ready to kill.

Completing her attire with a pair of white sneakers, Mira pulled back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the athleisure look. Keeping her arms at waist level, Mira held the skipping rope as she swung it up and down and we are too charged up to not give her exercise goals a try.

Mira Rajput skips rope during morning workout session. (Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Taking her position under the azure blue sky, Mira made workout look all fun and play as she started skipping rope and increased her speed eventually. She captioned the videos, "Morning grind" and "Picking up speed".

Mira Rajput skips rope during morning workout session. (Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Skipping rope is the perfect way to get your cardio done at home. Even if you do not want to go to the gym, aim for a healthier lifestyle by skipping on a rope at home as the cardio exercise burns many calories in a short time and is a full body workout.

Benefits:

Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.

It decreases the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter