Monday Motivation: 10 inspiring quotes to kickstart your week on a positive note

Published on Jan 16, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Here are some inspiring quotes to boost your mood if starting the week seems difficult for you.

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi

Monday Motivation: It is usually the first step that is the most important of all to begin a new journey. No doubt, it is the toughest, but once you take it, chances are you would not want to look back. Monday, the first day of the week seems the hardest of all days, simply because you come back to your workplace after two days of break. The day, however, gives us an opportunity to approach things from a different perspective and increase our chances of success. (Also read: 5 simple and effective ways to love your Mondays)

According to studies, Mondays are psychologically hardest for most people and there are various factors behind it. After two days of extra sleep, feeling a sense of freedom and spending some relaxed time with family and friends, switching back to work mode is a bit difficult and may make people anxious.

Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. – Dalai Lama

Either you run the day, or the day runs you. – Jim Rohn

The secret of getting ahead is getting started. – Mark Twain

“All our dreams can come true—if we have the courage to pursue them.” —Walt Disney

“The future depends on what you do today.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi

“Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” ~ Wayne Huizenga

“If you want to make your dreams come true, the first thing you have to do is wake up.” ~ J.M. Power

“Begin the week with momentum and you’ll look back with great satisfaction on all you achieved.” ~ Skip Prichard

“Be miserable. Or motivate yourself. Whatever has to be done, it's always your choice.”

– Wayne Dyer

“Your Monday morning thoughts set the tone for your whole week. See yourself getting stronger, and living a fulfilling, happier & healthier life.”

– Germany Kent

