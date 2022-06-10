Monsoon diet: Foods to eat and avoid during rainy season

The sweltering summer heat will soon give way to dreamy monsoons and while the change in weather is expected to bring a much-needed respite from the heat, it may also invite a number of illnesses. Digestive issues are more common during rainy season as your metabolism becomes sluggish and one may face problems such as gas, acidity, bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, cramping, constipation, gastritis, and gut sensitivity issues. (Also read: Beauty regime for monsoon 2022: Skincare tips to beat the humidity)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Tribhuvan Gulati, Expert Diabetes, Thyroid, Metabolic Disorders, Apollo Spectra Delhi cautions people to avoid street food and juices from outside as it may cause stomach infection due to the use of unhygienic water.

"Drinking water from other sources apart from sealed bottles and water purifiers can make you suffer from diarrhoea. Gastroenteritis or stomach bug or stomach flu is also known as inflammation (irritation) of your intestines. Food poisoning is also seen in many people, and can steal one’s peace of mind," adds Dr Gulati.

Here are tips by Dr Gulati that one must follow to keep digestive issues at bay during monsoon:

• Include probiotics in the diet: Opt for yogurt, buttermilk, cheese kefir, kombucha, and soybeans. Probiotics are packed with good bacteria that act on our digestive system and boost immunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Hydration is key: Drinking enough water can eliminate toxins from the body and keep the digestive system healthy.

• Avoid raw vegetables: You need to have steamed or boiled veggies instead of raw veggies as they are loaded with bacteria and viruses which can make you susceptible to stomach problems.

• Drink boiled water: You need to avoid drinking tap water. Try to carry a water bottle with you whenever you venture out for work or any other emergencies during monsoon.

• Stay away from seafood: Are you a seafood lover? Then, you will have to be careful during monsoon and limit the seafood intake. During the rainy season, water is contaminated, and the fish you may eat can give you diarrhoea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Say 'no' to green vegetables: It is a no-brainer that leafy green vegetables contain all the vital nutrients. But, they are not recommended during the rainy season as the humidity and dampness can invite germs. You may fall sick if you eat these veggies.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON