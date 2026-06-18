Monsoon skincare 101: Cosmetologist shares complete guide to prevent oiliness, acne flare-ups and skin infections

As June draws to a close and monsoon clouds begin to blanket the skies, the first showers offer a welcome respite from the sweltering summer heat. But beyond the cool breeze and earthy scent of rain lies a significant seasonal shift – one that your skin experiences just as much as you do.

Read more to find out the complete guide to monsoon skincare!(Pexel)

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Also Read | Delhi heat wave alert: Dermatologist-approved tips to protect your skin from tanning, pigmentation and UV damage

The monsoon may bring relief, but it also ushers in higher humidity, excessive sweating, clogged pores and an increased risk of fungal and bacterial infections, all of which can wreak havoc on skin health. Acne flare-ups, irritation and dullness often become more common during this time. Just as we swap out our wardrobes and adjust our daily routines for the rainy season, our skincare habits too deserve a thoughtful refresh to keep skin healthy, balanced and glowing.

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{{^usCountry}} HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Karuna Malhotra – the founder, cosmetologist and aesthetic physician at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – who highlights, “Every season affects the skin differently, and monsoon is no exception. The combination of humidity, pollution, and fluctuating weather conditions can disrupt the skin's natural balance. A few simple adjustments to your skincare routine can go a long way in preventing common monsoon-related skin problems especially for those prone to acne, sensitivity, or infections.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Karuna Malhotra – the founder, cosmetologist and aesthetic physician at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – who highlights, “Every season affects the skin differently, and monsoon is no exception. The combination of humidity, pollution, and fluctuating weather conditions can disrupt the skin's natural balance. A few simple adjustments to your skincare routine can go a long way in preventing common monsoon-related skin problems especially for those prone to acne, sensitivity, or infections.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} From cleansing and hydration to sun protection and infection prevention, here is a complete guide to keeping your skin healthy, comfortable, and glowing throughout the rainy season. Cleanse without over-cleansing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From cleansing and hydration to sun protection and infection prevention, here is a complete guide to keeping your skin healthy, comfortable, and glowing throughout the rainy season. Cleanse without over-cleansing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Malhotra, one of the most common mistakes people make during the monsoon is washing their face repeatedly to combat oiliness. While cleansing is important, excessive washing can strip the skin of its natural protective barrier, leading to irritation and rebound oil production. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Malhotra, one of the most common mistakes people make during the monsoon is washing their face repeatedly to combat oiliness. While cleansing is important, excessive washing can strip the skin of its natural protective barrier, leading to irritation and rebound oil production. {{/usCountry}}

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What to do:

Use a gentle cleanser twice daily.

Cleanse after excessive sweating or outdoor exposure.

Avoid harsh soaps and aggressive scrubs.

A balanced cleansing routine helps remove dirt, sweat, and pollutants without compromising skin health.

Don’t skip moisturiser

Humidity often creates the illusion that the skin is naturally hydrated. However, hydration and oiliness are not the same thing. “Many patients stop moisturising during the monsoon because their skin feels greasy. This can actually worsen dehydration and disturb the skin barrier, making the skin more vulnerable to irritation,” explains Dr Malhotra.

What to do:

Choose lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers.

Gel-based formulations work well for oily and acne-prone skin.

Dry skin types should continue using hydrating creams as recommended.

Sunscreen is still essential

The cosmetologist highlights that cloudy skies do not mean protection from harmful UV rays. A significant amount of ultraviolet radiation can penetrate clouds and contribute to tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing.

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What to do:

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Reapply if spending extended periods outdoors.

Do not rely on cloudy weather for sun protection.

Consistent sunscreen use remains one of the most effective anti-ageing habits throughout the year.

People with acne-prone skin should be careful of the skincare products they use. (Pexel)

Be extra careful with acne-prone skin

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High humidity can increase sweat and oil production, creating an environment where acne-causing bacteria thrive. Dr Malhotra warns that ignoring breakouts or experimenting with home remedies may worsen inflammation and lead to post-acne pigmentation.

What to do:

Avoid touching your face frequently.

Keep makeup light and non-comedogenic.

Remove makeup thoroughly before bedtime.

Use dermatologist-recommended acne products when necessary.

Watch out for fungal and bacterial infections

The damp monsoon environment increases the likelihood of skin infections, especially in areas where sweat accumulates.

What to do:

Keep skin folds dry.

Change out of wet clothes promptly.

Avoid wearing damp shoes or socks for prolonged periods.

Maintain good personal hygiene.

According to the aesthetic physician, individuals with diabetes or compromised immunity should be particularly vigilant during this season.

Focus on skin barrier health

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Healthy skin begins with a healthy barrier. Dr Malhotra cautions that overuse of exfoliants, strong acids, and trend-driven skincare products can weaken the skin's protective layer, making it more susceptible to irritation and infections.

What to do:

Keep your skincare routine simple.

Avoid excessive exfoliation.

Introduce active ingredients only under professional guidance.

“Monsoon is not the time to overload the skin with multiple products. A simple, consistent routine focused on cleansing, hydration, and protection often delivers the best results,” stresses the cosmetologist.

Support skin health from within

Merely using topical skincare products is not as effective, unless you combine it with healthy lifestyle habits that keep your skin radiant from within. Dr Malhotra outlines the following strategies to support skin repair and maintain overall skin resilience:

Stay adequately hydrated.

Eat seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Get sufficient sleep.

Manage stress effectively.

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Monsoon skincare is not about using more products – it is about using the right ones. The rainy season demands a balanced approach that protects the skin from excess humidity, infections, and environmental stress without disrupting its natural barrier.

The cosmetologist concludes, “Healthy skin during the monsoon comes from consistency rather than complexity. A gentle skincare routine, proper hygiene, and timely attention to skin concerns can help prevent many seasonal problems and keep the skin looking its best.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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