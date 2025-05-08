Mother’s Day gift ideas: Curate a self-care hamper with skincare, massagers and more to make her feel special
May 08, 2025 05:30 PM IST
Make your mom feel special with a thoughtfully curated hamper. Explore these Mother’s Day gifts to express your love.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
SKIN1004 MADAGASCAR CENTELLA TRAVEL KIT View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
NutriGlow Wine Facial Kit with Red Grape Extracts – 6-Step Skincare Routine for All Skin Types, 260g | Includes Free 5-in-1 Face Massager for Men & Women View Details
|
₹288
|
|
|
Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin - 60 g | Salon-Like Glowing Skin in 6 Easy Steps | Improves Skin Texture | Instant Glow | Suitable for all skin types View Details
|
₹326
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Pineapple Pigmentation Skincare Kit For Dark Spot Removal | Cleanser, Face Serum and Moisturizer Combo With 2% Alpha Arbutin For Women & Men, Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹879
|
|
|
Minimalist Anti-Acne Kit, Skincare Routine Kit for Unisex, Salicylic Acid Face Wash, Vitamin B5 Moisturizer, and Salicylic Acid Serum Combo View Details
|
₹1,077
|
|
|
Gabit Skincare Gamechangers Kit | With Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Face Wash, 8% Vitamin C & Arbutin Serum, Ceramide & Hyaluronic Moisturizer, 100% Mineral Sunscreen | Men & Women, All Skin Types, 230ml View Details
|
₹1,273
|
|
|
Glamveda Korean Rice & Ceramide 7 Step Weekly Skincare Routine For Women with Gift Box | Face wash, Peel Off Mask, Toner, Serum, Under eye cream, Moisturizer & Sunscreen View Details
|
₹839
|
|
|
LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free* Shampoo 250Ml And Hair Masque 200Ml Combo For All Hair Types (Pack Of 2) View Details
|
₹1,848.75
|
|
|
Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Spa Range Hair Care Set: Onion Shampoo 250 ml + Onion Conditioner 250 ml + Onion Hair Oil 150 ml View Details
|
₹558
|
|
|
Matrix Opti.Care Professional Shampoo and Conditioner Combo for Salon Smooth Straight Hair | Control Frizzy Hair for up to 4 Days | With Shea Butter | No Added Parabens (350 ml + 196 g) View Details
|
₹935
|
|
|
De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner 250ml (Combo Of 2) | Sulphate-Free pH Balanced | All Hair Types View Details
|
₹2,678
|
|
|
Vedix Customized Hair Fall Control Regimen for Normal/Oily Scalp & Wavy Hair - Ayurvedic Care - 3 Product Kit - Anti-Hairfall Shampoo, Growth Serum, 570 Grams View Details
|
₹1,082
|
|
|
Arata Super Anti-Frizz Trio Travel Pack | Super Shampoo, Conditioner & Serum | Reduces Frizz, Adds Shine & Smoothens Hair | With Keratin, Argan Oil, Jojoba Complex | 230ML View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
PILGRIM Korean Anti-Frizz Hair Care Set With Sulphate Free Shampoo & Argan Oil Conditioner 200ml Each - FREE Jute Kit Bag | Silky Smooth Hair for Women and Men View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Dr Physio Neck Shoulder Back Body Massager & Back Leg Foot Body Massager Combo, Black View Details
|
₹3,543
|
|
|
RENPHO Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle, Powerful Portable Gun Massage Percussion Massager Gun for Athletes, Electric Back Massagers, Handheld Body Massager Gun Fathers Women Gifts, Blue View Details
|
₹7,256
|
|
|
beatXP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun | Percussion Muscle Massager for Full Body Pain Relief of Neck, Shoulder, Back, Foot for Men & Women Up to 1 Year Warranty by beatXP (Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
AGARO Galaxy Gun Massager, 4 Heads, 6 Speed, Rechargeable, Handheld, Percussion Muscle Massager for Full Body Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation of Neck, Shoulder, Back, Foot for Men & Women, Black. View Details
|
|
|
|
Caresmith Charge Boost Massage Gun | Body Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | Deep Tissue Massager View Details
|
₹1,422
|
|
|
AGARO Relaxo Electric Handheld Full Body Massager with 8 Massage Heads, 5 Mode & 6 Speed Settings for Pain Relief & Relaxation (Black), Back, Leg & Foot. View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Farmley Panchmeva Dry Fruits Mix, 1 Kg I Fit for Fasting | Healthy Snacks Mixed Nuts Contain Almonds, Cashews, Dates, Black Raisin, Green Raisin View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Nutraj UAE Arabian Wet Dates 1kg (500g X 2) Pouch | Khajur | Dry Fruits and Nuts | Grocery View Details
|
₹258
|
|
|
GreenFinity Ultimate Healthy Nutmix Jar Pack - 1kg (2 x 500g) | Premium Blend of Dried Almonds, Cashews, Black & Green Raisins, Cranberries & More | Nutrient-Rich Snack for Wellness. View Details
|
₹579
|
|
|
LILA DRY FRUITS 4 Superseed Combo (Chia, Pumpkin, Sunflower & Flax) 250gms each (1kg total) Jar Pack |Immunity combo for Weight Loss | Mix Seeds for Eating | Diet Snacks | Superfood View Details
|
₹359
|
|
|
Yogabar Trail Mix - Daily Health Mix, Healthy Trail Mix With Dry Fruits Nuts Seeds - Almonds Cashews Pista Raisins Blueberries Cranberries Pumpkin Seeds - Healthy Snack Reusable Jar, 850 Gram View Details
|
₹667
|
|
|
WONDERLAND FOODS (DEVICE) Walnuts Kernels, 200g, Dry Fruits View Details
|
₹219
|
|
|
Happilo Premium Dry Fruits Combo Pack of 4 | California Almonds, Green Raisins, Whole Cashews, Roasted Pistachios | Total 850 g | Healthy Dry Fruits Snacks | Kaju, Kismis, Pista & Badam Combo View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
Nature Prime 100% Natural Premium Mix Dry Fruits 1kg with Almonds | Cashew | Kishmish | Apricot | Black Raisins | Dried Kiwi | Nuts and Dry Fruits 1 Kg (Jar pack) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat Blue with Spring Green GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick Comes with Yoga Mat Holder Bag72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details
|
₹1,170
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mats For Women&Men Nbr Material With Carrying Strap,Extra Thick Exercise Mats For Workout Yoga Mat For Workout,Yoga,Fitness,Exercise Mat Anti Slip Yoga Mats,8 Millimeters, Black View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Lifelong Yoga Mat For Women & Men Eva Material 4Mm Anti-Slip Yoga Mat With Strap For Gym Workout|Exercise Mat For Home Gym|Yoga Mat For Gym Workout And Yoga Exercise (6 Months Warranty) Green - Green View Details
|
₹297
|
|
|
Boldfit Yoga Mat for Women and Men with Cover Bag TPE Material Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat for Men for Workout, Yoga, Fitness, Exercise Mat Anti Slip Mat, Yoga Mat 6mm Gym Mat Dark-Light Blue View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Wiselife tpe Printed 6MM Yoga Mat + Yoga Strap For Men, Women, Kids|Anti-Slip Extra thick, long & Wide Exercise Sports Mat For Workout, Fitness, Yoga, Gym, Home & Pilates (Wine Surya Namaskar) View Details
|
₹1,344
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Black Orange Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details
|
₹2,462
|
|
|
Core Asana Acupressure Mat Massager for Foot, Back, Neck and Joint Pain Relief, Reduce Stress & Tension with Pillow, Reflexology Accupressure Set (Onyx Black) View Details
|
₹2,659
|
|
|
PERFECT MAGNETS Perfect Magnet Acupressure Health Super Power Mat IV 2000 (30 cm x 30 cm, Yellow) View Details
|
₹140
|
|
|
XiaoMaGe Yoga Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set with Bag - Extra Long 28.7 X 16.5 inch Massage Acupuncture Mat - Naturally Relax Back, Neck and Feet Muscles - Stress and Pain Relief (Black) View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
ACi ACUPRESSURE INDIA Manual Acupressure Power Relief Plastic Mat for Pain Relief and Total Health Caution for Unisex (Multicolor) View Details
|
₹227
|
|
|
Yoga Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set with Bag - Extra Long 28.7 X 16.5 inch Massage Acupuncture Mat - Naturally Relax Back, Neck and Feet Muscles - Stress and Pain Relief (Blue) View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
Complete Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set (Blue) with Carry Bag View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Q1 Beads SBeige Wooden Beads Acupressure Mat Car Accessories Beads Seat Cover for Driver/heating pad/gel pad cover cushion for CAR/Office chair/Home Chair/Sofa/Jhula/Swing/Truck/Bus/Tempo(Small,Beige) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
