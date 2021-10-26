‘Must make that journey’: Shruti Seth’s advice on combating ‘indolence’

Shruti Seth is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the big screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her house, engrossed in a fitness routine. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and snippets of the same often make their way on her Instagram profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shruti, besides being a fitness enthusiast herself, also ensures to motivate her Instagram family, time and again to take up their workout routines seriously. From sharing tips on how to sit peacefully during meditation to how to combat the biggest enemy of workout – the idea of indolence, Shruti keeps sharing advices.

On Monday. Shruti went into a contemplative mood and decided to advise her fans on how to get over the phase of procrastination and laziness and make through to the journey of workout and fitness. Shruti shared a picture of herself stretching her arms on her head and shared a piece of her mind in the caption.

ALSO READ: Shruti Seth’s intense backbend variations are our perfect weekend inspo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressed in a pink sports bra and a black and white striped pair of gym shorts, Shruti can be seen in her fitness mode, in her living room. With the picture she wrote, “Indolence. The road to a work out is paved with laziness and excuses. But we must make that journey.” Read her post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shruti Seth’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her workout sessions. From her yoga diaries to how she loves to meditate while basking under the morning sun, Shruti’s fitness routines are a motivation for her Instagram family.

A few days back, Shruti Seth asked her fans to “just sit.” Sometimes just sitting back and doing nothing is one of the hardest things to do and Shruti addressed the issue in her own way. “Just sitting. It’s the hardest thing to do. Try it. No distractions, just you and your breath (and those gazillion annoying thoughts). See where all your mind takes you, while you’re sitting still. And slowly stop following it. Just sit,” she wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indolence, as pointed out by Shruti, delays the entire process of workouts and thereby, the journey to fitness stays incomplete. According to Shruti, it is advisable to pass the hurdle of indolence, laziness and procrastination and make the journey to fitness.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON