Nail care SOS: Protect your nails from monsoon damage with these expert tips

Monsoon brings with it a welcome relief from the scorching summer heat but it also introduces a host of challenges, especially when it comes to personal grooming. The increased humidity and moisture can wreak havoc on our nails, leading to a range of issues such as infections, brittleness and discolouration.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director at KAI India, shared a few essential pointers to maintain healthy and beautiful nails during the monsoon season -

1. Keep Your Nails Dry and Clean

Excess moisture can lead to fungal infections, which are more common during the monsoon. Ensure that your nails are always dry and clean. After washing your hands or coming in from the rain, dry your nails thoroughly. Use an absorbent towel and pay special attention to the areas around the nail beds.

2. Trim Your Nails Regularly

Shorter nails are less likely to harbor dirt and bacteria, which can lead to infections. Regular trimming also helps prevent nails from becoming brittle and breaking. Use a high-quality nail clipper and file to maintain a smooth edge and reduce the risk of snags.

3. Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Harsh chemicals found in nail polish removers, detergents, and even some hand sanitizers can weaken your nails. Opt for acetone-free nail polish removers and use gloves when handling household cleaning agents. Additionally, choose hand sanitizers that are free from alcohol, which can dry out your nails and skin.

4. Avoid Prolonged Water Exposure

Extended exposure to water can weaken your nails. When washing dishes or doing any activity that involves water, consider wearing gloves to protect your nails. If you enjoy swimming, make sure to moisturize your nails afterward and keep them dry.

5. Practice Good Nail Hygiene

Keep your nail tools clean and sanitized. Regularly disinfect nail clippers, files, and other tools to prevent the spread of bacteria and fungi. Avoid sharing your nail tools with others, as this can increase the risk of infections.

6. Be Gentle with Your Nails

Avoid using your nails as tools for tasks such as opening cans or peeling off stickers. This can cause them to weaken and break. Treat your nails gently to maintain their strength and prevent damage.

7. Monitor for Signs of Infection

Finally, keep an eye out for any signs of nail infection, such as redness, swelling, or discoloration. If you notice any unusual changes in your nails, consult a dermatologist promptly to address the issue before it worsens.

By following these tips, you can enjoy the monsoon season without compromising the health and beauty of your nails. Stay dry, stay healthy and keep your nails looking their best!