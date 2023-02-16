Neck pain from yoga? Here are some tips and exercises to help alleviate pain

Neck pain from yoga can be a common issue, especially if you're new to the practice or not used to certain poses. Misalignment and lack of awareness during practice or even everyday activities can lead to neck pain, which is very frequent. These include routine daily motions that require repetitive forward movements, bad posture, or the propensity to hold your head still. The likelihood of developing discomfort in this region of your body is common, and it is simple for that pain to spread to your shoulders and back. Headaches and even injuries can result from neck pain. (Also read: Yoga expert offers tips for beginners to prevent Yoga injuries )

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga Master, Spiritual Guru and Lifestyle Coach shared with HT Lifestyle some tips and exercises to help alleviate neck pain if you experience it during your yoga practice.

1. Yogic warm-up

You should start your practice with Sukshma Vyayam or other subtle exercises. When practising yoga, you should warm up by gently rotating your hips, arms, wrists, head, and neck as well as mobilising your ankles to gradually warm up the joints. Walk quickly around the area to stretch and relax your muscles.

By doing this, you will get your body ready for practice and lower your risk of being hurt. Make sure your body is fully warmed up before attempting any poses that require you to bend your back, such as Camel Pose and Snake Pose.

2. Take a core test

After elevating your feet, tuck your legs into your chest for a full five seconds before lifting them all the way up to ensure you have the appropriate core strength.

3. Locate a comfortable place to rest your head

Rest the base of your palm at the top of your nose and extend your middle finger to the top of your head to determine where you should place your head on the floor.

4. Practise inversions safely

Rotate your forearms and elbows toward the floor while performing a headstand.

Verify that you are not experiencing any pressure or sensation in your head.

When you are in the stance, keep your head still at all times. Also, use a spotter if possible.

5. Stretch regularly

It is advisable to do yoga and regular stretching in the morning to combat this. This may help with issues including discomfort or stiffness in the shoulders and neck. Use these yoga practices in your practice at least three times per week.

6. Yoga Asanas

To prevent neck pain, there are a few poses that call for particular caution. There are many steps you can take to ensure that you are performing yoga in a way that is suitable for your body, level of ability, and desired objectives.

Bird Dog, a variation of Marjariasana

The transverse abdominals and the back can both benefit from more strength training with this yoga position. While on all fours and using double mats for enhanced knee protection and cushioning, extend one arm and the opposing leg. After pausing to take a breath, switch sides. Do it 5 times on each side of the repetition. This is helpful for supporting the back and abs, enhances spinal health and fosters mental focus.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Gently crouch down on the yoga mat or on a soft surface. Hands should be placed on hips. Next, gradually begin to arch your back. When the arms are straight, slide your palms over your ankles. Don't put any stress on your neck by leaving it in a neutral position. After exhaling, slowly return to the starting position.

Sarpasana (Snake Pose)

Lie on your stomach with your hands clasped behind your back. Take a big breath in and hold it for a few seconds (this is known as Kumbakh). Raise your head, shoulders, and chest as high as you can. Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground. Hold the position for ten breaths.

7. Limit your digital usage

We wind up using digital gadgets like smartphones, computers, and tablets for the majority of our waking hours as a result of our current lifestyles. According to recently completed research, people are thought to use their smartphones for an average of 4 hours every day. This can total an incredible 1,400 hours per year, which is completely unnecessary. Long periods of sitting and all these unhealthy practices can cause bad posture and stiffness in the neck and shoulder regions.

The amount of stress that has been bottled up may be a major contributing factor to stiffness in the neck, shoulder, and back. The stored nervous energy that is present in the neck and shoulder area while you are under stress causes a great deal of pain. You can relax your muscles with the aid of gentle yoga asanas, breathing techniques, and meditation. Spend a few minutes each day and notice how your stress levels change.

