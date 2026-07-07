Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shares 5 health issues that can leave you feeling constantly tired

As our lifestyles get busier every year, feeling tired has become a part of the daily routine for many. Most of the time, it is the everyday habits that are to be blamed for the situation. But that need not always be the case.

Feeling tired can be symptom of underlying health condition. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on July 1, Dr Rahul Chawla, AIIMS-trained neurologist, consultant at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and founder of HealthPil.com, explained that the constant fatigue that one feels might be because of underlying health issues that are yet to be diagnosed.

“If you feel tired all the time, even after sleeping for eight hours, it's possible that your body is giving you a warning sign through this constant fatigue that you are ignoring,” he stated. He went on to share five reasons for the same, which are presented as follows.

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1. Anaemia

{{^usCountry}} Anaemia is a condition in which the body lacks healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to the various tissues. As Dr Chawla explained, “If there is a deficiency of healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin in the body, oxygen reaches the tissues slowly. This can result in constant weakness, fatigue, and exercise intolerance.” 2. Nutritional deficiency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anaemia is a condition in which the body lacks healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to the various tissues. As Dr Chawla explained, “If there is a deficiency of healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin in the body, oxygen reaches the tissues slowly. This can result in constant weakness, fatigue, and exercise intolerance.” 2. Nutritional deficiency {{/usCountry}}

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The lack of essential nutrients is a major cause of feeling tired. “Iron and B12 deficiencies do more than just affect oxygen delivery; they also impact nerve function and muscle energy metabolism. This can lead to a feeling of constant exhaustion,” explained the neurologist.

3. Endocrine disturbances

Constant fatigue can also be a symptom of the endocrine system, which is responsible for the production and regulation of hormones, not functioning properly. “This includes conditions like hypothyroidism and diabetes,” noted Dr Chawla. “Since thyroid hormone controls our metabolism, when levels are low, the body’s overall metabolism slows down.”

4. Chronic stress or anxiety

Feeling tired is also linked with mental health. According to the neurologist, “Long-term stress can cause cortisol dysregulation. This keeps the body in a constant ‘alert mode,’ making recovery feel incomplete even after you have rested.”

5. Sleep apnea

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Sleep apnea is a condition in which a person's breathing repeatedly stops and starts while asleep.

“If you snore loudly, experience repeated interruptions in breathing at night, or do not feel refreshed when you wake up, you might have sleep apnea,” pointed out Dr Chawla. “Even if you are sleeping for eight hours, your brain is not getting quality sleep during that time.”

“Remember, persistent fatigue is a symptom, not a diagnosis. Ignoring it can lead to a late diagnosis of an underlying issue,” he cautioned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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