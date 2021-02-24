New strains detected in India, UK strain highly transmissible: PGIMER director
New Covid-19 strains have been detected in India and the UK strain is highly transmissible, said Jagat Ram, Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) on Wednesday, cautioning that all possible precautions must be taken to prevent the rise in cases.
"New Covid-19 strains detected in India and the UK strain is highly transmissible. We should take all possible precautions to prevent the rise in cases. The cases have gone up in the last 2 weeks," said Jagat Ram Director, PGIMER Chandigarh.
He said, "55 Covid-19 cases are currently being administered at the hospital."
"Though the transmissibility is high, the virulence of the strain is not known", he said.
"The new variant spreads faster. We have to tread carefully as we do not know if the people who have recovered from the coronavirus have any sort of immunity from the new strain," he added.
He further said, "People have started becoming complacent. Some are not wearing masks and not following social distancing norms. Even nurses and health care workers are showing hesitancy in getting themselves vaccinated".
India has reported 13,742 new Covid-19 cases, 14,037 discharges and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of Co-19 cases in India stands at 1,10,30,176 and the active cases tally is 1,46,907.
While as many as 1,56,567 deaths have been reported, a total of 1,07,26,702 people have been discharged.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New strains detected in India, UK strain highly transmissible: PGIMER director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers reveal 'good bacteria' in breast milk changes over time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light activities, shopping may help women's mobility during ageing: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Way of using machine learning to aid mental health diagnoses developed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students with ADHD are likely to experience significant challenges: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rehab programs that could help people with Covid-19 recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Straight-up cruel: Kate Winslet opens up about tabloids body shaming her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A happy childhood might not guarantee good mental health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals certain occupations may be linked with heavy drinking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immune system damage maybe caused by fructose rich diet: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan PM appoints 'Minister of Loneliness' after spike in suicides amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate-friendly foam building insulation may be harmful to human health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Wahi flaunts ripped back, gives a glimpse of lat pulldown workout at gym
- Karan Wahi leaves fitness freaks swooning as he goes shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine and here’s why you should opt for this exercise too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study prioritises Covid vaccination for those with genetic disorders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overweight, diabetic people at risk of developing non-alcoholic liver disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox