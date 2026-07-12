New study finds reducing sleep by just 80 minutes per night harms your health: Neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar explains

Following a healthy lifestyle is a comprehensive process that requires consistency to see results. While it is commonly believed that exercising and eating well are the two pillars of staying fit, one habit is often overlooked: sleep.

Chronic sleep deprivation comes with various health risks. (Pexel)

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Taking to X on July 11, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, shared that sleep is an important part of the equation that is often overlooked, even though it pulls as much weight as the other two.

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New study links sleep loss to weight gain

{{^usCountry}} Even when a person eats healthy and exercises regularly, they might still gain weight if they are not getting adequate sleep. To support his claim, Dr Kumar cited a study published in the July 2026 edition of Annals of Internal Medicine, titled: Prolonged Short Sleep and Its Effect on Body Weight and Composition: A Pooled Analysis of Randomised Trials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even when a person eats healthy and exercises regularly, they might still gain weight if they are not getting adequate sleep. To support his claim, Dr Kumar cited a study published in the July 2026 edition of Annals of Internal Medicine, titled: Prolonged Short Sleep and Its Effect on Body Weight and Composition: A Pooled Analysis of Randomised Trials. {{/usCountry}}

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The study has found that reducing sleep by only around 80 minutes every night for a period of six weeks has led to the following effects:

0.45 kg (1lb) weight gain

Increased waist circumference

More sedentary time (despite having more waking hours)

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“In other words, people who slept less did not use the extra time to move more; they actually became less physically active,” noted the neurologist.

Risks of chronic sleep deprivation

Dr Kumar noted that the study's findings are far from isolated. There is a large body of medical research that has linked chronic sleep deprivation with the following health conditions:

Increased appetite and calorie intake

Insulin resistance

Type 2 diabetes

Obesity

Heart disease

Stroke

“Many people think weight management has only two pillars: a healthy diet and regular exercise,” stated Dr Kumar. “It actually has three.” These include:

Healthy diet

Regular exercise

Adequate sleep

How long should one sleep every night

According to Dr Kumar, most adults should aim for getting seven to nine hours of good-quality sleep every night.

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“Sleep is one of the best investments you can make for your metabolism, heart, brain, and waistline,” shared the neurologist. “If you are struggling to lose weight despite eating well and exercising consistently, don't overlook your sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), DM (Neurology), is a neurologist with over 26 years of experience. He is associated with the Apollo Hospitals Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.