New Year 2024: 10 tips to control blood sugar levels as you toast to new beginnings

As we welcome the New Year with a bang, get-togethers with near and dear ones are the perfect opportunity to create cherished memories and spread the festive joy. Bonding over good food and drinks is customary in New Year and it is natural for people to ditch their fitness regimes for a couple of days around this time. However, making choices that align with your well-being amid the temptation of indulgent treats, can help avoid health trouble. People with diabetes especially have to exercise caution when it comes to portions, late hours, alcohol consumption and daily workouts. (Also read | New Year's Eve: 5 low-calorie munchies to snack on for a healthy celebration) People with diabetes especially have to exercise caution when it comes to portions, late hours, alcohol consumption and daily workouts.(Freepik)

Staying mindful is the key to balancing blood sugar levels during the celebrations. Setting some basic rules will not only help control those sugar spikes but also make sure you enjoy the New Year festivities guilt-free. Opting for smaller portions, lean proteins, avoiding excess alcohol, staying hydrated, getting sufficient sleep and regular morning exercise can help keep your blood glucose levels in check.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dr Srinivas Kandula, Consultant Endocrinology, CARE Hospitals, Nampally, Hyderabad shares important tips that people with diabetes must following during New Year festivities.

1. Small portions, go for lean proteins

During New Year festivities, individuals with diabetes can adopt several strategies to effectively control their blood sugar levels. Firstly, consider opting for smaller portions to manage carbohydrate intake. Choose lean proteins, such as grilled chicken or fish, and load up on non-starchy vegetables to create a balanced and nutritious plate.

2. Wholegrains

Being mindful of the types of carbohydrates consumed is crucial. Opt for whole grains and complex carbohydrates instead of refined sugars. Monitoring portion sizes can help prevent blood sugar spikes. Additionally, staying hydrated is essential, as it aids in digestion and can contribute to a sense of fullness.

3. Consume alcohol in moderation

When it comes to alcohol consumption, moderation is key. Alcohol can affect blood sugar levels, so it's advisable to limit intake. Choose light or low-carb drink options and be sure to eat something before consuming alcoholic beverages to slow down their absorption.

4. Exercise regularly

Incorporating physical activity into the celebration can also contribute to better blood sugar control. Consider going for a walk, dancing, or engaging in other forms of exercise to counterbalance the effects of festive meals.

5. Communicate about dietary requirements

Communication is key, especially if you have specific dietary requirements. When attending gatherings, inform the host about your dietary needs to ensure there are suitable options available. By planning ahead and making mindful choices, individuals with diabetes can enjoy the festivities while maintaining good blood sugar control.

Dr Bimal Chhajer, former consultant at AIIMS & Director, SAAOL Heart Centre, New Delhi shares additional tips for managing blood sugar levels during festive season.

6. Stay hydrated

It is recommended to drink plenty of water as it can help your kidneys flush out excess sugar.

7. Balanced diet

Eat a variety of foods that include healthy fats, proteins, and carbohydrates to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar.

8. Regular monitoring

Pay special attention to your blood sugar levels by regularly monitoring it, particularly during celebrations and festive times.

9. Regular exercise

Maintain an active lifestyle to help control blood sugar. After eating, think about going for a walk.

10. Timely medication

Follow your prescription schedule. Take timely medicine as and when prescribed, avoid over the counter medicines, and let your doctor know if there are any changes that should be made for special events.