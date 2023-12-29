Happy New Year 2024: 2023 is about to end and 2024 is on its way to begin. This is that time of the year when we sit with our loved ones and reminisce about the time we spent and the lessons we learnt. We fondly remember the good times spent with the ones we love, and the difficult times that gave us the strength to move on. We hold our near and dear ones close to us and watch as the countdown to another year begins. We also let go of the negative emotions accumulated over the past one year and embrace positivity, optimism, hope and promises of a better tomorrow. Happy New Year 2024: Short motivational quotes for welcoming new year

This is that time of the year when we come back to our family and friends and get together with them. The festive season began with Christmas Eve on December 24 and will go on till New Year. Different traditions are followed across the world on New Year's Eve. From watching the ball drop in New York City to watching the effigy of an old man burning in India to consuming twelve grapes in Space, New Year is the time of celebrations and holiday cheer.

As we gear up to celebrate the special time of the year, here are a few quotes to help us remember that let bygones be bygone, the better tomorrow awaits us.

“For last year's words belong to last year's language, and next year's words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot

“Each age has deemed the new-born year. The fittest time for festal cheer.” ― Sir Walter Scott

“Isn't it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?” ― L.M. Montgomery

“The horizon leans forward, offering you space to place new steps of change.” ― Maya Angelou

"I wake expectant, hoping to see a new thing." ― Annie Dillard

“The beginning is the most important part of any work.” ― Plato

