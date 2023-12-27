New Year 2024: The year is about to get over and another year is about to begin. This is that time of the year when we reminisce about the good memories, the not-so-great times and the lessons we have learnt from the year that we lived. It is also the time to take the negative emotions from the passing year and replace them with hope, happiness and promises of a better tomorrow as we step into a fresh new year. The new year brings with it a lot of hope and enthusiasm to start afresh. Resolutions are made, promises are made, and goals are set for the new year as we start it all over again with the lessons of the passing year and hope for the upcoming days. New Year 2024: Which countries will welcome New Year first and last?(Unsplash)

New Year is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. From the ball drop in New York City to the burning effigy of an old man in India to eating twelve grapes in Spain that signifies the twelve strikes of the clock at midnight, certain traditions are also followed to welcome the new year. The festive season started with Christmas Eve and will go on till the New Year.

The countdown for the passing year has already begun and we have a handful of days left before we make the jump to another year. We are currently busy planning the celebrations for the New Years Eve and New Year. As we gear up for the celebrations, here are the countries that will welcome New Year first and last in the world. Take a look.

Which country will welcome New Year first?

The Pacific Islands of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati are the countries that will welcome New Year first. January 1 will begin at 3:30 OM Indian Standard time in these countries.

Which country will welcome New Year last?

In the uninhabited Howland and Baker Islands, January 1 will begin at 5:30 pm IST. They will be welcoming the New Year last in the world.