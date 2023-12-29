New Year's Eve: 5 low-calorie munchies to snack on for a healthy celebration

Year end is all about vacations, finger-licking food, and family time. As we eagerly anticipate new beginnings in the coming year, the temptation to indulge in high-calorie delights tends to go up. With the festive season spanning several months, this prolonged period of increased sugar, fat, and junk food consumption can potentially worsen symptoms of chronic diseases and impact overall health. However, tweaking ingredients of your festive delights can go a long way in cutting calories and avoiding health issues. Fruits, nuts, dates, millets in your delicacies not only nourish your body with important nutrients but also keep at bay unwanted weight gain. (Also read | New Year 2024: Which countries will welcome New Year first and last?) Include these wholesome options into your holiday spread to satisfy your cravings and support your overall health.(Pixabay, Freepik)

Apart from the right food, one should continue to keep in mind the basics of good health like regular exercise, adequate sleep, mindfulness exercises and self-care.

As we welcome a brand New Year, Eshanka Wahi, a Culinary Nutritionist and Holistic Wellness Coach, and the founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka shares low-calorie snack options that we can indulge in on New Year's Eve for a guilt-free and healthy celebration.

1. Dates and nut balls

A combination of dates, nuts and a hint of natural sweetener like stevia or monk fruit is an amazing and guilt-free option for those with sweet tooth. These bite-sized delights pack a punch of energy and festive flavour without the added sugars that can contribute to unwanted calories.

2. Spiced roasted chickpeas

Spice up your festive snacking with roasted chickpeas. You can also add a blend of festive spices like cinnamon, cumin, and a pinch of cayenne in your delightful snack for that extra kick. Roasting them to perfection creates a crunchy, satisfying snack that is not only low in calories but also rich in protein and fibre.

3. Greek yogurt parfait

Transform your dessert cravings into a healthy feast by whipping up a Greek yogurt parfait. Layer low-fat Greek yogurt with fresh berries, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of granola for a delightful treat. This combination provides a balance of protein, probiotics, and antioxidants, making it a guilt-free choice for satisfying your sweet tooth.

4. Vegetable crudité with hummus

Elevate your snack game with a colourful platter of vegetable crudité paired with a homemade hummus. I would recommend including an assortment of colourful veggies like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers. The fibre-rich veggies combined with the protein-packed hummus make for a satisfying and low-calorie option for festive munching.

5. Baked apple chips

Embrace the natural sweetness of apples by baking them into crispy chips. I would suggest slicing apples thinly, sprinkling them with a dash of cinnamon, and baking until golden brown. These baked apple chips offer a satisfying crunch and a burst of seasonal flavour without the excess calories found in traditional festive treats.

By incorporating these wholesome options into your holiday spread, you not only satisfy your cravings but also support your overall health. So, before the New Year's Eve celebrations begin, make sure to include all these healthy ingredients in your shopping list for a healthy and delightful get-together.