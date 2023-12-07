Year-end travel 2023: 10 best resorts in the world

The calendar is about to turn a page to another year and there is no better time to pack the bags and head to an exotic location to ring in 2024. From oceanfront retreats to tents in the middle of wilderness, private island that can be yours for a fat fee, to a casino resort, here are 10 of the best resorts in the world. Discover the most coveted resorts that promise an unforgettable retreat and set the stage for an extraordinary beginning to the coming year.(Unsplash)

1. Kokoma Private Island Resort, Fiji

Ultra-luxe, Kokomo is one of the most exclusive private island resorts in the world. Each of the 21 exclusive villas have their own private pool, tropical walled garden, ocean view and direct beach access. It also has luxury Residences.

Rates: One-room villa starts at $3,500, two-room villas at $6,300 per night. A minimum stay of 5 nights is mandatory for booking. A sea plane transfer from Nadi airport starts at $990 per person. Private charters are also available.

2. Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Luxuriate in overwater bungalow suites and beachfront villa estate surrounded by French Polynesia’s stunning natural beauty. During the holiday season, there’s enhanced full-day programming including delectable culinary experiences, interactive cultural activities, live music and fireworks.

Rates: Start at $4,509 per night (roughly INR 3.75 lakhs, excluding taxes, resort fee etc.)

3. Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

The home of entrepreneur Richard Branson, Necker Island is a luxurious Caribbean retreat. The 74-acre private island has well appointed villas that can be rented individually or you can book the whole island that can sleep up to 48 adults and six children in 24 Balinese style houses.

Rates: Start at $5,409 per night. You can book the entire island for $134,500 a night (roughly InR 1.12 crore a night).

4. One & Only Palm Resort, Dubai

Nestled peacefully on Dubai's Palm Island, this is a beachfront oasis of luxuriant gardens and cascading fountains. Choose from the Manor House Rooms, Palm Beach Mansions and villas. Their Manor House Rooms rank amongst Dubai’s largest guest rooms with a private balcony or terrace and the beach on your doorstep.

Rates: For the last week of 2023, tariff per night starts at $1,742 (roughly INR 1.45 lakhs)

5. Elewana Elephant Pepper Camp Masai Mara, Kenya

Located in the Mara North Conservancy, the heart of the Masai Mara ecosystem, Elephant Pepper Camp is the perfect base from which to explore the wonders of the Mara. The eight luxury safari tents are large, bright and complete with Indian Raj Campaign furniture, mixing dark wood with intricate brass fittings. There are two Honeymoon/Family suites also.

Rates: Safari Tent rates start at $1,512 per night, Safari Tent Game Packages start at $1,892.

6. Ritz Carlton, Langkawi, Malaysia

Set in a private bay on expansive grounds that are home to a 10-million-year-old rainforest and pristine beaches, The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi has rooms with private outdoor spaces, glass walls and a palette of natural materials. The villas also have private pools. Do not miss the Walkway of Wishes.

Rates: Starts at $810 per night (roughly INR 67,000).

7. Four Seasons Resort, Lanai, Hawaii, USA

This oceanfront resort is located on the last unspoiled island of Hawaii. It has lagoon-style pools, botanical gardens, reconnecting body and spirit at Hawanawana Spa, and savouring Japanese cuisine at cliff-side Nobu Lanai. If you stay for 4 nights, the 5th night is free.

Rates: Starts at $4,691 per night (roughly INR 3.91 lakhs)

8. Wharekauhau Country Estate, New Zealand

Set in the spectacular foothills of the Remutaka Mountain Range and the clifftops of dramatic Palliser Bay, Wharekauhau Country Estate is considered one of New Zealand’s, (and the world's), most luxury hideaways, offering guest farm stay experience in the 3,000-acre of private land including ancient forests, peaceful lakes, rivers, and a wild and rugged coast.

Rates: Starts at $3,170 per night (roughly INR 2.64 lakhs). Minimum stay of 2 nights is mandatory for booking.

9. Wynn Las Vegas, USA

When it opened in 2005, Wynn Las Vegas redefined the concept of resort casino. Known for its atrium gardens, floral mosaic floors, private lakes and waterfalls and ornate rooms, Wynn Las Vegas also has a golf course, the famed Strip’s only golf course.

Rates: Starts at $301 per night (roughly INR 25,000)

10. The St Regis Punta Minta Resort, Mexico

Located on a tranquil peninsula in Punta de Mita, Mexico, The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort is set amid 22 lush acres and has expansive beachfront villas featuring a touch of rustic Provence combined with Mexican art and handcrafted furnishings.

Rates: Starts at $2,274 per night (roughly INR 1.89 lakhs)

Essential hacks for choosing the ideal resort(HT Photo)

Always compare price on the travel aggregator and the resort’s official website.

Ask about discounts, offers, upgrades and cancellation policy.

Few hotel chains offer immediate discount or added facility, if you agree to sign-up for a hotel loyalty program.

Sign-up for the newsletters of your preferred hotel (chains) or booking website. They often email coupons or advanced notifications of their tariff sale.

Check whether the resort has extra perks for holders of certain credit cards.

A few resorts also offer travel packages that might turn out cheaper than what’s available on a travel platform or you can arrange on your own.

Use your hotel loyalty points to stay for free.

Always ask about complimentary services because there may be some that are not openly promoted

Note: All room tariff are for the last week of 2023. Check with the resort for offers and discounts.