Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / 'No squat rack, no problem.' Krishna Shroff has a 'self help' fix
health

'No squat rack, no problem.' Krishna Shroff has a 'self help' fix

Squats, as performed by Krishna in the videos, come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the muscles of the lower body and the core.
'No squat rack, no problem.' Krishna Shroff has a 'self help' fix(Instagram/@kishushroff)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:02 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Krishna Shroff doesn’t need a squat rack or a gym equipment, or for that matter, even the gym, to ace her fitness routine. The fitness enthusiast can take up her workouts anytime, anywhere, because for her, "self help is the best help." We agree as we are equally impressed at her dedication and focus on performing her fitness routine on a daily basis.

Krishna never takes a day off from hitting the gym. The fitness enthusiast swears by high intensity workouts and her workout videos are a treat for sore eyes. Some of them are not for the faint-hearted, though. Krishna Shroff, just like brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, leaves no stone unturned in acing her fitness routine to perfection and getting better at it with every passing day.

On Monday, Krishna had no blues because she was busy being her own help in acing squats. Krishna shared a set of videos on her Instagram stories on Monday evening, and shared a glimpse of what a regular day for her at the gym looks like. We are also taking the necessary motivation from the videos to convince ourselves to hit the gym.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Krishna Shroff’s intense workout video is our Friday fitness inspo

In the video, Krishna can be seen lifting weights, all the while doing squats repeatedly. Dressed in a black cropped top and a black pair of gym trousers, Krishna tied a jacket of sorts to her waist and kept acing the squats to perfection. Krishna did not have a squat rack and that's why she decided to do it all by herself. "No squat rack, no problem. Self help is the best help," she wrote. Take a look at the snippets of her workout video here:

Krishna Shroff's Instagram stories. (Instagram/@kishushroff)

Squats, as performed by Krishna in the videos, come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the muscles of the lower body and the core. They also help in shedding the extra calories and enhancing the athletic ability of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krishna shroff fitness
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP