Krishna Shroff’s intense workout video is our Friday fitness inspo

Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff and daughter of Jackie Shroff, is a fitness enthusiast. She swears by high intensity workouts. Krishna’s Instagram profile is replete with videos of herself engrossed in various fitness routines. She never takes a day off from being fit and it shows on her.

Krishna also keeps sharing snippets of her videos of working out in the gym or taking up an intense fitness routine on her Instagram profile. She intends to motivate her Instagram family with the posts, to start taking charge of their own health through workouts.

On Friday, Krishna shared another video of herself working out and it is making us look too bad. In the video, Krishna took up multiple fitness training and some of them are not for the faint-hearted.

In the video, Krishna can be seen taking up weights and doing squats with it. In a part of the video, Krishna held the phone while walking on the treadmill and posed. She also tied a band around her ankles and did an exercise to develop her leg muscles. Krishna was also seen working up her core muscles by exercising with a gym equipment.

Take a look at her video here:

“Sneak peek into today’s session. You’re welcome, ladies,” wrote Krishna in the caption, intending to inspire her female fans to take up working out seriously. She also tagged her fitness teacher Rajendra Dhole and the fitness centre MMA Matrix Gym, jointly owned by Krishna and brother Tiger, in the video.

The high intensity workouts performed by Krishna in the video, come with multiple benefits for the body. It helps in burning a high amount of calorie in a very less time. High intensity workouts also help in reducing the heart rate and the blood pressure and bring them to a healthy pace. They help in development of the muscles and oxygen consumption.

