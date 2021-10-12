‘Happiest in her element,’ Krishna Shroff went for kayaking

Krishna Shroff is having the time of her life. Away from her busy schedule, Krishna Shroff recently went for a getaway close to Mumbai. The pictures coming from her vacation are making us drool, all the while giving us major travel FOMO.

The fitness enthusiast recently took off some time from her workout routine and went for a short vacay to clear her mind, and also be one with the nature. Multiple pictures from her getaway made their way on her Instagram profile and it is setting the mood for her Instagram family.

The pictures capture her child-like enjoyment on being amidst the nature. In the pictures, Krishna can be seen sitting in a boat, with a row in one hand and posing for the cameras. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing the row in hand against a backdrop of a green location. The picturesque location features a water body and a lot of trees.

In another picture, Krishna can be seen smiling with all her hearts while looking away from the camera. Dressed in a pink bra and a pair of black shorts, Krishna can be seen having a nice time. “Happiest in my element—far away from human interaction,” Krishna accompanied her pictures with these words. Take a look at her pictures here:

In multiple stories, Krishna also shared a sneak peek of her kayaking adventure. She tucked a yellow flower behind her ears and was seen having a gala time out with the water and the sun. In no time, Krishna’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family who couldn’t stop swooning at her vacay album.

The best comment of the lot came from Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff. She dropped multiple red heart emoticons on her post and summed up her feeling on seeing her daughter happy.

Krishna is making us have major travel FOMO, all the while teaching us a thing or two about how to get away from the busy schedule once in a while to reconnect with nature.

