No weights, no problem: Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to exercise without equipment
- Aditi Rao Hydari shows you how to do weight training without actually using weights in her latest fitness clip. Saying that this video is hilarious would be an understatement.
You might have had those moments, especially during the lockdown, when you wanted to work out and do weight training but the gyms were shut and you had no access to weights. A lot of celebrities, such as Milind Soman and Shilpa Shetty, showed us the ways we could still exercise at home without any equipment. However, Aditi Rao Hydari has also joined this group of celebrities now and showed us a way to do weight training at home without really using any weights. Disclaimer: It requires two people.
The clip that we are talking about starts with Aditi's hair and makeup artist Kyana standing and saying "booty challenge" loudly. That is when the Padmaavat actor comes into the frame. She bends down and holds her ankles tightly. Kyana holds Aditi from her thighs, picks her up and starts doing weight raining using the actor's body weight. The two end up laughing really hard and that is where the clip ends. We agree with them, this is hilarious.
For the fun session, Aditi wore a comfy blue jumpsuit that had a button-down torso. She tied a dark brown leather belt to give it a figure-flaunting silhouette. She accessorised the look with a watch and a pair of gold hoop earrings. The actor topped off the ensemble with a pair of white chunky sneakers. Aditi even left her long hair open for the quick fun workout. She shared the clip on her Instagram with the caption, "Dead lifts ft. @kyana.emmot #ShootDiaries #VanityVanDiaries #BootyUpsChallenge (sic)."
On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari is busy with the promotions of her recently released Netflix film The Girl On The Train. The movie that has been adapted from a book by the same name features Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. She is also busy shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika.
