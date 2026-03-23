Not all friends are good for you: Study reveals how ‘hasslers’ in your life could be silently ageing you

Social relationships are often celebrated for their positive impact on mental and physical health, but not all connections are beneficial. A February 18, 2026, study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that negative social ties, dubbed “hasslers”, can significantly accelerate biological ageing and contribute to a range of adverse health outcomes. (Also read: Partner giving you silent treatment? Relationship expert shares 5 ways to resolve it: ‘Approach from a place of…’ ) Shalini Passi says holding grudges and negative energy affect her sleep, health, and skin, highlighting how emotions can visibly impact well-being.

Can negative social ties really age you faster The research, which analysed ego-centric network data alongside DNA methylation-based biological ageing clocks from saliva samples, sheds light on a largely overlooked aspect of social networks: the people who complicate life rather than support it. Nearly 30% of participants reported having at least one hassler in their close social network, highlighting that negative ties are far from rare.

Even Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based art collector, artist, and philanthropist, echoes findings from recent research on social relationships and health. On Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives Season 3, she shared her thoughts on the connection between emotions and well-being: “The only reason I don’t hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin.” She further explained the impact of negative energies, saying, “Jealousy, competitiveness are very negative energies. That's not good for my sleep, that's not good for my health, that's not good for my skin.”

Interestingly, these hasslers often occupy peripheral positions in social networks and are connected via weak, one-dimensional relationships. But their impact is far from negligible. Each additional hassler in a network was linked to 1.5% faster biological ageing, or roughly nine months older biological age, underscoring the cumulative stress these relationships can impose over time.