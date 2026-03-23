Not all friends are good for you: Study reveals how ‘hasslers’ in your life could be silently ageing you
Toxic social ties, even among friends and family, can accelerate biological ageing and contribute to inflammation, multimorbidity and other health risks.
Social relationships are often celebrated for their positive impact on mental and physical health, but not all connections are beneficial. A February 18, 2026, study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that negative social ties, dubbed “hasslers”, can significantly accelerate biological ageing and contribute to a range of adverse health outcomes. (Also read: Partner giving you silent treatment? Relationship expert shares 5 ways to resolve it: ‘Approach from a place of…’ )
Can negative social ties really age you faster
The research, which analysed ego-centric network data alongside DNA methylation-based biological ageing clocks from saliva samples, sheds light on a largely overlooked aspect of social networks: the people who complicate life rather than support it. Nearly 30% of participants reported having at least one hassler in their close social network, highlighting that negative ties are far from rare.
Even Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based art collector, artist, and philanthropist, echoes findings from recent research on social relationships and health. On Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives Season 3, she shared her thoughts on the connection between emotions and well-being: “The only reason I don’t hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin.” She further explained the impact of negative energies, saying, “Jealousy, competitiveness are very negative energies. That's not good for my sleep, that's not good for my health, that's not good for my skin.”
Interestingly, these hasslers often occupy peripheral positions in social networks and are connected via weak, one-dimensional relationships. But their impact is far from negligible. Each additional hassler in a network was linked to 1.5% faster biological ageing, or roughly nine months older biological age, underscoring the cumulative stress these relationships can impose over time.
Who feels the impact of hasslers the most
Not all negative ties are created equal. The study found that kin and non-kin hasslers have particularly pronounced effects on ageing, while spouses, even if challenging, did not exhibit the same influence. Women, daily smokers, individuals in poorer health, and those with adverse childhood experiences were more likely to report having hassles, suggesting that negative social exposure follows patterns of social and health vulnerability.
Beyond epigenetic ageing, having more hassles was also linked to higher inflammation, multimorbidity, and other health risks, highlighting that the consequences of toxic relationships extend across multiple dimensions of well-being.
The researchers emphasise that negative social ties act as chronic stressors with tangible biological consequences. Findings underscore the importance of interventions aimed at reducing harmful social exposures, promoting healthier ageing trajectories, and recognising that cultivating positive relationships is only one part of the equation; minimising harmful ones may be just as critical.
As our understanding of social health deepens, this study highlights a crucial takeaway: while supportive friends and family are vital, being surrounded by “hasslers” may be silently ageing us, both inside and out.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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