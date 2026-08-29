Nutritionist reveals how a 38-year-old homemaker tackled persistent bloating without eliminating dairy or wheat

Persistent bloating can often lead people to eliminate foods such as dairy, wheat or paneer from their diet in the hope of finding relief. However, celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah says that food may not always be the culprit. In an August 29 Instagram video, Shweta spoke about a 38-year-old homemaker who experienced persistent bloating despite removing several foods from her diet. (Also read: Do you really need a protein shake after a workout? Fitness coach explains what your body needs )

She felt bloated after every meal

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Sharing the case, Shweta recalled how the woman complained of feeling extremely bloated after lunch every day. “Another case study of a homemaker. She was only 38 years old. She was working from home. Basically, her complaint was that, ‘Shweta, I am bloating a lot. It feels like I am getting pregnant for three months every day after eating my lunch.’”

The woman had already tried eliminating several foods from her diet but continued to experience bloating. “So, what she did was, that’s why I took out my milk, dairy, paneer, curds, everything. I am not having them. Still, I am bloated. I removed my wheat rotis also. Still, I am bloated,” Shweta said.

Eating too quickly was one of the biggest problems

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{{^usCountry}} After looking at the woman’s case history, Shweta realised that eliminating dairy and wheat had not addressed the underlying issue. Instead, her eating habits appeared to be playing a significant role. “But when I saw her case history, I didn’t think that all these things were actually triggering her, surprisingly. But what I saw was that she was eating very fast,” Shweta explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After looking at the woman’s case history, Shweta realised that eliminating dairy and wheat had not addressed the underlying issue. Instead, her eating habits appeared to be playing a significant role. “But when I saw her case history, I didn’t think that all these things were actually triggering her, surprisingly. But what I saw was that she was eating very fast,” Shweta explained. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Shweta, the woman would finish her meals in just a few minutes and did not follow a consistent eating schedule. “Although, just three minutes and she used to finish her lunch and dinner. She was not eating her meals on time. Whatever the routine was, breakfast was at seven o’clock, lunch was at one o’clock. There was too much of a gap also in between. And there was a lot of titty-pitty. She was eating snacks in between.”

Shweta also noted that the woman’s digestion was weak. “And yes, her digestion was very weak. I will not lie to you. It just took me one consultation with her and her case was solved,” she said.

Simple lifestyle changes helped

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Rather than asking the woman to eliminate more foods, Shweta focused on changing the way she ate and introducing a few simple habits into her daily routine. “What we did? So, basically, first of all, I told her to just eat peacefully, slowly. That’s where we finished 70% of her case,” Shweta said.

She also advised the woman to sit down while eating instead of rushing through her meals. “Secondly, she was asked to sit down. Whenever she is eating her lunch and dinner, she was asked to sit with patli marke for at least 10 minutes. She has to take 15 minutes to complete her meals. That was also the most important part.”

The nutritionist also incorporated movement and traditional practices into the woman’s routine. “I told her to sit in Vajrasana after lunch for 10 minutes. And Shat Pavli, 100 steps walking after lunch and dinner. And Jeera, saunf and ajwain, I think I gave her decoction before lunch and dinner.”

It is not always about the food

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Shweta said the case was a reminder that digestive discomfort cannot always be traced to a particular food. Eating speed, meal timings, movement and overall lifestyle can also influence how a person feels after eating. “So, very small, small things we did. It’s not always the food that you’re eating, but it’s also always the lifestyle,” Shweta said.

She encouraged people experiencing recurring digestive discomfort to pay attention to their habits instead of automatically eliminating multiple foods. “So, it is very, very important to observe yourself as to where you are going wrong. And please try to figure it out.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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