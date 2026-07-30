Nutritionist shares 3 toxic everyday items in your kitchen you should throw away immediately: Regular kitchen sponge to…

There are certain everyday items in your house that you use daily, but are actually toxic to your health. On July 29, Kiran Kukreja, a certified nutritionist and dietitian, highlighted three common household products that pose potential risks to human health and provided safer, non-toxic alternatives.

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In an Instagram reel, the nutritionist warned against using three toxic kitchen items that can harm your health: traditional kitchen sponges, standard dishwashing soaps, and aluminium foil. Instead, she suggested using safer alternatives.

“We spend so much time choosing healthy food…but rarely think about what we’re cooking it in or cleaning it with. These are 3 kitchen swaps I made that honestly just make more sense. They’re simple, practical, and help reduce unnecessary chemical exposure in your everyday routine,” the nutritionist captioned the post.

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Regular kitchen sponge

Regular kitchen sponges are often the dirtiest things in your kitchen, as they trap food particles and stay damp, allowing bacteria to grow. Instead, the nutritionist recommended using a coconut coir scrubber, which is plastic-free, dries faster, and is easier to replace.

Regular dishwashing gel

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Many liquids contain chemicals like isothiazolinones, synthetic fragrances, and dyes, the nutritionist warned. This makes using standard dishwashing soaps filled with synthetic chemicals harmful to your health. Instead, she recommends, "Use a safer plant-based alternative, like natural dishwasher liquid, which cleans effectively without unnecessary ingredients.

Aluminium foil

Heat and acidity can cause aluminium to transfer into your food, according to the nutritionist. “Instead, choose parchment paper whenever possible,” she suggested.

Overall, the nutritionist encourages a mindful approach to the tools and substances used in daily food preparation, as they shape your environment and the food you eat, helping it stay healthy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Kiran Kukreja is a certified nutritionist, dietitian, and health coach for weight loss, diet planning and a better overall well-being. She specialises in managing diseases like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, gut issues, and high blood pressure.