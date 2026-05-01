Nutritionist shares 6 foods to eat in the morning for natural energy instead of caffeine: From eggs to nuts

The first thing many of us do every day is either have a cup of tea or coffee. Though caffeine will give you an instant jolt, there is still a way to ensure you have enough energy without resorting to caffeine in the mornings. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Neeraja Mehta, integrative wellness coach and functional nutritionist, founder of Evolve With Neeraja Mehta, shared six natural energy sources that you can try without any form of caffeine intake.

Food items to eat instead of caffeine in morning for ebergy boost.(Unsplash)

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1. Oats

Oats continue to prove their worth as one of the most reliable sources of breakfast food for slow releasing energy. The reason behind that is the complex carbohydrates and fibre contained in oats. That ensures the gradual digestion process, preventing any quick hunger after eating. Furthermore, preparing oats for breakfast requires minimal effort. It can be prepared as oatmeal, soaked overnight, incorporated in smoothies, or even used for preparing different recipes.

2. Eggs

Neerja highlighted that an egg provides high-quality protein, which keeps someone fuller for longer periods of time. Moreover, eggs contain such nutrients as choline, B vitamins, and selenium, supporting proper body functioning. In comparison with unhealthy sugary options, eggs offer a lot of benefits. Eggs can be previously boiled, scrambled along with vegetables, or served with whole-grain toast.

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An egg provides high-quality protein, which keeps someone fuller for longer periods of time. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Poha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Poha {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The breakfast dish of poha is light and provides the body with enough energy throughout the day. Neerja said, “Poha is a type of breakfast food based on flattened rice that is easy to digest. It gets balanced due to the addition of vegetables, peanuts, curry leaves, and mild spices.” Moreover, the preparation is simple and quick, which is useful in case of a lack of time to prepare an elaborate breakfast. 4. Bananas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The breakfast dish of poha is light and provides the body with enough energy throughout the day. Neerja said, “Poha is a type of breakfast food based on flattened rice that is easy to digest. It gets balanced due to the addition of vegetables, peanuts, curry leaves, and mild spices.” Moreover, the preparation is simple and quick, which is useful in case of a lack of time to prepare an elaborate breakfast. 4. Bananas {{/usCountry}}

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Bananas are very convenient for consumption since they give the body carbohydrates, potassium, and vitamin B6 needed for energy. Besides, bananas are practical on busy days when people have no time or appetite for eating a complex breakfast. Additionally, they are a perfect complement to peanut butter, nuts, or yogurt. Neeraja considers fruits such as bananas to be underestimated breakfast dishes in spite of their high nutritional value.

5. Nuts and seeds

Though small in size, nuts and seeds have a wide range of nutrients necessary for maintaining stable energy levels. Incorporating chia seeds in oatmeal, adding flaxseeds to your smoothie, or having a few almonds along with fruit can enhance your breakfast. Neeraja suggests paying close attention to serving sizes since these are nutritious foods.

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Nuts and seeds have a wide range of nutrients necessary for maintaining stable energy levels. (Unsplash)

6. Sprouts

One good option for your breakfast is sprouts since they provide plant-based proteins, fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They will not only keep you full but will support your digestive system and boost your energy levels. Moong sprouts, chickpea sprouts, or a combination of sprouts can be served in a salad, stir-fried, or put into wraps and sandwiches. They are best suited for people who like their breakfast to be crisp and savory. Neeraja Mehta explains that the inclusion of sprouts in your diet can be very beneficial.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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