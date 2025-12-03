Nutritionist with 25 years of experience says this ‘1 spice’ can protect your lungs from effects of rising air pollution

With air quality dipping and pollution becoming a daily struggle, many people are looking for simple ways to protect their lungs. Beyond lifestyle changes and precautions outdoors, what you eat can make a significant difference. Nutritionist shares how cloves can help detox your lungs from pollution. (Pixabay)

Kavita Devgan, nutritionist and wellness consultant with 25 years of experience, shares in her December 1 Instagram post the ‘one thing’ that could help strengthen your respiratory system and give your lungs the support they need. (Also read: KL Rahul says 'I eat dosa 6 days a week’; reveals his simple diet secrets that keep him fit on and off the field )

How to protect your lungs from rising pollution

Devgan highlights how a familiar household spice can help counter the effects of toxic air. She begins with a stark reminder of what rising pollution is doing to our bodies: “Your lungs are calling out to you for help. Here’s how you can detox them. The pollution is bad. So bad that it's scary.”

Devgan says her go-to solution lies in a single, humble spice found in almost every Indian kitchen. “Here's how I save my lungs. With the help of a single spice which is there in almost all our kitchens. I'm talking about cloves. The humble long.”

What makes cloves so effective for lung health

According to her, this small but potent spice offers big benefits for respiratory health. “This spice can help clear mucus from your respiratory tract, cut inflammation from your lungs and is the best antidote for pollution that you can actually use today.”

So how do you use it? Devgan suggests two simple methods. “Place a single clove under your tongue when you're stepping out and keep sucking on it.” For those who don’t prefer that, she offers an alternative: “Don’t want to do that? Make a clove tea. It’ll protect your lungs and keep you safe from the harmful effects of pollution.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.