KL Rahul says 'I eat dosa 6 days a week’; reveals his simple diet secrets that keep him fit on and off the field

Every athlete has a routine that keeps them going, and for KL Rahul, it’s his relationship with food that plays a key role. Whether he’s training in India, touring abroad, or juggling long match days, Rahul ensures one important eating habit always stays the same. In a November 14 interview with Jatin Sapru for Humans of Bombay, he opens up about his diet secrets and offers a glimpse into the disciplined yet balanced approach that helps him stay at peak performance. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana’s fitness coach says most Indian lunches are ‘carbs with carbs’; shares how to fix your plate ) KL Rahul reveals his consistent diet secrets for peak performance.

What KL Rahul’s meals look like

Sharing his diet habits, the cricketer said he focuses on mindful eating rather than cutting things out entirely. “I just manage my quantities. I don’t eat sugar. I mean I control sugar, can’t say I don’t eat sugar. It’ll be wrong. I stay away from wheat. Again, I’m not saying I’m completely off wheat. I will still eat a pizza once in a while. But I have a calorie count in a day, and I try to manage all of that. If I have a craving, I’ll still try and manage within that. I love my Indian food,” Rahul said.

Offering a peek into his daily diet, Rahul broke down what fuels his performance on and off the field. His mornings start with a breakfast that mixes comfort and nutrition. “Morning breakfast will be dosa and bhurji or eggs and stuff like that. If I’m at home in India, and I am getting dosa, I’m eating dosa six days a week with my eggs. Some sort of egg preparation, egg dosa. Plain dosa with a bhurji or something like that."

"I eat four eggs, in whatever form I feel like on the day from Eggs Benedict to omelette to Spanish omelette to scrambled eggs to bhurji whatever I feel like. And for carbs, I eat dosa if I’m in India. If I’m abroad, sometimes I eat gluten-free toast if I’m hungry. I have a protein mix in the morning with some berries and bananas and some of that nuts, some fats and fruit and protein. So that’s my breakfast. Simple,” said Rahul.

What is the one diet rule he follows everywhere

Despite constant travel, Rahul sticks to one food habit with unwavering consistency. “An afternoon meal wherever I am in the world is Indian. I have to eat Indian food wherever I am. Yeah. So I’m always eating Indian food for lunch,” he said.

Rahul also shared that he follows a measured approach to portion sizes, adjusting his intake based on his training load. “I count my portions. Like I’ll eat 150 grams of carbs, which is rice on a non-training day and a non-match day. On a match day and training days, I’ll eat 200 grams. And that stays the same for dinner as well. Then I eat 200 to 250 grams of protein. My preferred protein is seafood. I love seafood. Sometimes I eat mutton and lamb as well.”

He adds, “These are the only two meats I eat. No chicken, and no other meat. 250 grams of that (meat) and another 150 grams or 200 grams of veggies like stirred. If I’m eating Indian food it might be like some subzi. I don’t have any restrictions with what I can eat and what I can’t eat. But I try and avoid aloo (potatoes) sometimes. So dinner is the same thing, but in a lighter, more continental sort of cuisine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.