Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana’s fitness coach says most Indian lunches are ‘carbs with carbs’; shares how to fix your plate

Fitness isn’t just about working out; it’s also about what you put on your plate. To stay healthy, energised, and in shape, your meals need the right balance of nutrients. Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who has trained stars like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kangana Ranaut, shares in his December 2 Instagram post how your plate should look to stay healthy and energised. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer explains how to lose fat, not just weight: ‘Cardio only burns calories while you…’ ) Celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh shares secrets to a nutrient-rich plate. (Instagram)

He explains in his post that many people unknowingly sabotage their meals by stacking carbohydrates on carbohydrates. "If your lunch looks like a big bowl of sabzi and just rotis, you're essentially eating carbohydrates with carbohydrates. Let's try to balance this plate," he advises.

Here’s his simple guide to a healthier, balanced meal:

1. Go easy on the roti

"Don’t have 10 rotis. Have 1 or 2 instead," says Siddhartha. He adds that people often think more rotis mean more energy, but too many can spike blood sugar levels and slow down weight management. Reducing the number of rotis allows room on your plate for other essential nutrients without feeling deprived.

2. Watch your sabzi portions

"This is aloo ki sabzi, and yes, aloo is a carbohydrate, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad for you. Your mom probably made it with a lot of love, but we are going to go easy on it," he explains. A smaller bowl of homemade sabzi can help cut down excess calories without compromising on taste.

3. Add fibre and roughage

"To balance it, add a small bowl of salad. This gives you more fibre and roughage," he suggests. Siddhartha emphasises that adding raw vegetables or greens helps with digestion, keeps you full longer, and adds essential vitamins and minerals to your meal. It’s an easy way to boost nutrition without adding extra calories.

4. Include protein

"Where is the protein? For protein, you can either add Greek yoghurt. If you’re at the office, it’s easy to carry, and half a cup gives you almost 20 grams of protein. If you’re not into Greek yoghurt, you can swap it with some high-protein paneer," Siddhartha adds.

By following this simple structure, your plate now has protein, good carbohydrates, and plenty of fibre, exactly what a balanced meal should look like. "This small adjustment can make a huge difference in your fitness journey," concludes Siddhartha.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.