Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon shares 4 foods parents shouldn't let their kids get used to in daily diet: Jam, cereals, more

Does your child love starting the day with chocos or colourful fruit-flavoured cereals, and eagerly look forward to fast-food burgers and pizzas? While the occasional treat is harmless, turning these convenience foods into daily staples can quietly undermine their long-term health. These items offer little to no real nutritional value, and long-term fitness is shaped by the everyday choices we make - especially in childhood. Breakfast cereals might be convenient but they offer no real nutrition. (Unsplash)

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and NutriByte Wellness co-founder, has revealed four foods parents should keep off their children’s regular diet. In an Instagram video posted on November 29, the surgeon points out that although these foods are convenient and children enjoy them, the long-term impact on their hormones, metabolism, and future health makes them far from worth it.

Frozen fast-food breads

According to Dr Vora, the frozen breads served in fast-food outlets offer virtually no nutrition and can disrupt a child’s metabolism, hormones, and long-term health. He explains, “These breads aren’t fresh. Mostly refined flour, almost zero nutrition, zero fibre. They fill the stomach but teach the body nothing about real food.”

Jams

Kids may love eating jam, but Dr Vora points out that most varieties contain no real fruit or fibre, are loaded with sugar, and offer virtually no nutrition. He emphasises, “Colourful label, photos of fruits…but almost no actual fruit inside. It is pure sugar plus additives. If it becomes a daily habit, insulin issues are almost guaranteed in the future.”

Mass-market ice creams

According to Dr Vora, mass-produced ice creams are rarely real ice cream at all, but rather frozen desserts made with low-quality, unhealthy ingredients. He explains, “Most of these are not even ‘ice creams’. They’re frozen desserts - palm oil, stabilisers, artificial flavours. A child’s gut and hormones shouldn’t have to deal with this so early in life.”

Breakfast cereals

Most packaged breakfast cereals are heavily loaded with sugar and are ultra-processed, making them a poor choice for your child’s health. The surgeon elaborates, “Cornflakes, chocos, loops…all ultra-processed sugar bombs. Zero protein and spike your kids blood sugar first thing in the morning - worst habit for growing kids.”

