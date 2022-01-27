On a Pilates reformer, Elli AvrRam is 'slow and steady'

Elli AvrRam is a Pilates girl. The actor's pictures and videos of her intense Pilates routine are proof of the fact that Elli is always up for everything fitness. Elli, when not busy working for the screen, is often spotted in the quaint corners of her Pilates studio, acing a routine to perfection. Elli also regularly keeps sharing fitness updates on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up fitness seriously.

Elli loves being at her Pilates studio. From acing controlled movements to showing off her flexibility in several routines., Elli's fitness videos are a marvel to watch. Elli is also trained in kickboxing. The actor, a few weeks back, shared a short snippet of herself acing kicks and punches on a boxing pillow put forward by her fitness trainer.

ALSO READ: Watch Elli AvrRam ace a not so easy Pilates routine

Coming back to her Pilates routine – Elli shared a video, a day back, where she can be seen acing squats and stretching her leg muscles with the help of a Pilates reformer. Standing on the rail of sorts, Elli can be seen slowly and steadily performing her Pilates routine with controlled movement. Dressed in a black cropped top and a pair of black gym trousers, Elli can be seen standing and then slowly stretching her one leg sideways. Then she can be seen bringing the leg closer to her body and again performing the same routine. "Slow and steady we go," Elli captioned her video with her fitness mantra. Take a look:

Pilates come with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in strengthening the muscles, especially the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks. It also helps in enhancing muscular control of the back and the limbs and balancing the muscular strength on both sides of the body. Pilates help in enhancing the flexibility of the body as well.