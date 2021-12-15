Elli AvrRam, in London, is experiencing her 'unforgettable first love, once again'

Elli AvrRam is living the London life in style. The festive season is almost here. With Christmas and New Year around the corner, the streets of London are decking up in a plethora of colours, festivities and lights. Elli recently took off for her vacation in London and since then, she has been doing everything that she loves in London.

Elli's London vacation diaries are setting major travel goals for us, all the while giving us travel FOMO. From posing beside a life-size Christmas tree to smiling with all her heart while ice skating, Elli is doing it all in London. When it comes to ice skating, Elli refers to it as her first love. We don't doubt that, not at least after seeing her filled with happiness on coming close to an ice-skating rink.

On Tuesday, Elli had no midweek blues because she was busy having her moment with her first love, in the streets of London. Well, by first love, we mean ice skating here. In a video shared by Elli on her Instagram profile, the actor can be seen skating with all her heart in an ice-skating rink, adorned by colourfully lit up buildings and a Christmas tree.

" To flow on the ice is like a moment, where I get to experience my unforgettable first love, once again," Elli accompanied her video with these words. Elli also shared her travel state of mind with these hashtags to her post - #firstlove, #figureskating, #alwaysandforever, #brighton, #travelwithelli, #ElliAvrRam and #yourstruly. Take a look at her video here:

Elli AvrRam, star of films such as Mickey Virus, Ungli and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, rose to prominence with her participation in the Television reality show Bigg Boss in 2013. Elli will next be seen in the 2022 release Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

