Oncologist rates popular women’s period products on comfort, hygiene, safety: Sanitary pads get 5 and menstrual cup…

Period care products make up a huge chunk of a woman's monthly expenses. For many, while choosing the right product, comfort can come first; however, it is also important to realise if the product you are using is not harming your body.

Not all period products are created the same. Here's what an oncologist ranks them. (Unsplash)

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On June 24, Dr Arrjun Sankaran, a surgical oncologist based in Hyderabad, rated some popular women's period products based on their potential for causing irritation and infection. Here's his verdict on some menstrual hygiene items that you probably use every month:

Oncologist rates women’s period products

Not all period products are created the same, according to the oncologist. He underlines that women use menstrual hygiene products for thousands of hours over their lifetime, which is why comfort, hygiene, and ingredient awareness become important. He highlights some factors that should matter to women before making a choice:

Material quality

Fragrance and unnecessary additives

Breathability

Risk of irritation or infections

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{{^usCountry}} “As a male oncologist, I'll never use these products myself, but women deserve to know the safety of what they put against the most absorbent skin on their body,” the oncologist stated. Here's his rating from worst to best: 1. Scented wipes and panty liners: 2/10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a male oncologist, I'll never use these products myself, but women deserve to know the safety of what they put against the most absorbent skin on their body,” the oncologist stated. Here's his rating from worst to best: 1. Scented wipes and panty liners: 2/10 {{/usCountry}}

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Scented wipes and panty liners star at the bottom of the list. According to the oncologist, fragrance and preservatives disrupt your natural pH and cause recurrent infections, bacterial vaginosis, yeast growth, etc, noting that ‘fresh’ is just a marketing term, not a medical term.

2. Tampons: 3/10

According to the oncologist, tampons are rated low because they are only safe when used correctly. But unfortunately, very few people actually do that. “Use unscented only tampons. There is a very real risk of toxic shock syndrome if they're kept in for too long,” he cautioned.

3. Conventional pads: 5/10

Pads are one of the most popular menstrual hygiene products that women use during their periods; however, the oncologist also ranks them low because the plastic back layer traps a lot of heat and moisture, which can cause rashes. “They are usable but not ideal,” he adds. Moreover, they also pose environmental risks.

4. Period underwear: 6/10

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Period underwears are very convenient, according to Dr Sankaran. However, he notes, “The score entirely depends on the brand because some brands have tested positive for PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals.’ So check the brand before you trust.”

5. Reusable cloth pads: 8/10

The oncologist calls reusable cloth pads ‘the good stuff.’ They are less irritating and made of soft, porous fabric that allows air to flow and your body to breathe well.

6. Organic unbleached cotton pads: 8.5/10

According to the oncologist, organic, unbleached cotton pads are preferred because they contain no gels, bleaching chemicals, or fragrances.

6. Menstrual cup: 9/10

Lastly, the winner and the ‘hero of the day’ according to Dr Sankaran is the medical-grade silicone cup, also known as the menstrual cup. He explains, “Inner, reusable, fragrance-free, and no bleaching chemicals. Just keep it clean.”

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In the end, he shared a rule of thumb for women to follow: “Choose clean materials, change them often, and prefer unscented ones. These are infection and irritation rankings made in consultation with many of my patients and family members, backed by my own experience as an oncologist. This is not a cancer scale.”

According to him, the ‘most popular’ option isn’t always the best for everyone, adding, “Understanding your choices helps you make better decisions for your body. Because period care isn’t just about convenience — it’s about long-term comfort and health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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