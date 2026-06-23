Don’t dismiss heavy periods as ‘just your cycle’: Gynaecologist explains the causes and warning signs

Dr Vandana said, “Heavy bleeding is more than just having a bad period .” Warning signs include soaking through sanitary pads every 1-2 hours, needing double protection, passing large blood clots, bleeding for more than 7 days, or experiencing fatigue and dizziness (due to excessive blood loss). She highlighted that if periods begin interfering with daily activities, work, school, sleep, or overall quality of life, it is time to consult a doctor.

When is bleeding considered “Too Heavy”?

Heavy bleeding is often considered normal in India, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. In a place where even the subject of menstruation often evokes inappropriate feelings ranging from reluctance to disgust, most women tend to either accept heavy bleeding as the norm. Moreover, many women ignore the warning, dismissing it as a consequence of stress, exertion, or age. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vandana Jain, gynaecologist, Sr consultant and head of department, gynaecology oncology at Rajiv Gandhi cancer institute and research centre, New Delhi, reveals when excessive bleeding needs urgent attention.

Causes of excessive bleeding? Heavy bleeding can occur due to a variety of underlying conditions, including:

● Hormonal imbalances: May disrupt normal ovulation, particularly during adolescence and the years leading up to menopause.

● Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Can cause irregular ovulation, prolonged periods, and excessive menstrual bleeding.

● Thyroid disorders: Can affect hormone regulation and lead to menstrual irregularities.

● Obesity: Alters hormone levels and increases the risk of abnormal uterine bleeding.

● Uterine fibroids: Non-cancerous growths that can cause heavy or prolonged periods.

● Endometrial or cervical polyps: Benign growths that may cause irregular or excessive bleeding.

● Bleeding and clotting disorders: Can impair the body's ability to control blood loss.

● Certain medications: Including blood thinners and some hormonal treatments.

● Pelvic infections: Can cause inflammation and abnormal uterine bleeding.