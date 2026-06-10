Can you really wear period underwear for 10-12 hours? Gynaecologist reveals what ads may not tell you

Period underwear is a reusable, comfortable, and environmentally friendly option for managing menstrual flow, and its uptake is rapidly increasing amongst today’s conscious and savvy consumers. Washing and maintenance require some getting used to initially. Still, once it becomes a routine, most people can manage without much hassle. Can you wear period panties for 10–12 Hours? An expert separates fact from marketing (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

What to look for when buying period underwear? Smita B Kalappa, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Clinic, Bengaluru, shares key factors to choose the right period underwear.

1. Material Period underwear is usually made of breathable fabrics like cotton or bamboo and features multiple layers with technology that locks fluid away from the skin, helping maintain dryness. They also have antimicrobial properties that prevent odour buildup and microbial growth. Women of all ages can use them without causing the skin irritation and rashes associated with sanitary napkins.

2. Size and absorbency Period underwear comes in different sizes and absorbency levels. So, consumers need to buy 3-5 pairs to use on heavy-, medium-, or light-flow days, respectively. It can take a bit of trial and error to find the most comfortable fit.

3. Cost The average cost of period underwear ranges from ₹200 to ₹900 per pair, depending on the brand and features. While the initial investment may seem high, these products can often be reused for up to 2 years with proper care. Buying 3-5 pairs can help manage different flow days, making it a cost-effective option in the long run compared to traditional disposable menstrual products.

4. Duration of use One pair of period underwear can be safely used for 8-12 hours at a time, depending on your individual flow. This makes them an excellent choice for busy individuals such as students or working women, as well as for travel when bathroom breaks may be less frequent. However, it's essential to consider your individual flow levels. For lighter days, 12 hours may be perfectly comfortable. Still, on heavier flow days, you might want to plan for shorter durations and change more frequently to maintain comfort and prevent leakage. Additionally, these panties offer peace of mind during long periods away from home, providing reliable protection without the need for additional products.