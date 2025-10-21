Search
Tue, Oct 21, 2025
Only doing yoga to stay healthy? Study says it may not be enough

ByAdrija Dey
Published on: Oct 21, 2025 07:30 pm IST

If you are relying only on yoga to support your health, you may be in the dark. Study shines light on what is the best approach, instead. 

Are you doing yoga as the only form of exercise? While it has considerable benefits for flexibility and mindfulness, it's still not enough for being fit, as per a study published in the journal of Advances in Integrative Medicine. While it is not downplaying yoga's benefits, it does shift the narrative that yoga may not be enough to support overall health.

Yoga is good for flexibility, but it may not be enough to maintain good health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)
Yoga is good for flexibility, but it may not be enough to maintain good health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Is yoga not enough?

Good heart health is one of the key pillars of wellbeing. Now, for cardiovascular health, the blood vessels' flexibility is crucial, preventing heart disease, hypertension and clotting issues. Furthermore, blood vessels' efficiency is fundamental for the entire body's functioning as they carry blood and oxygen to different parts and organs.

The researchers examined yoga's cardiovascular value, comparing it to other exercises like Pilates, Tai Chi, and high-intensity interval training. As per the study's findings, traditional exercises are relatively more reliable for enhancing arterial flexibility. The results of yoga's heart benefits are more or less inconsistent. It works more for older adults instead of the younger population.

HIIT exercises like burpees, mountain climbers, and squat jumps all increase the heart rate, helping to improve arterial flexibility.
HIIT exercises like burpees, mountain climbers, and squat jumps all increase the heart rate, helping to improve arterial flexibility.

Pair yoga with vigorous exercise

Yoga is widely celebrated and deeply rooted in culture because of its traditional history. It is especially helpful for older adults who may not be able to participate in vigorous activities or high-intensity exercises. Despite yoga being gentle, the researchers advocate for yoga because, at the end of the day, movement is movement, far better than remaining sedentary. The researchers instead urged for a balanced approach where yoga is included as a part of a wider workout routine, rather than being the sole exercise one does in a day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

