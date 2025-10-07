Yoga expert Akshar shares 6 yoga poses to reduce uric acid levels naturally and lower the risk of gout

High uric acid levels can silently build up in the body, often showing up later as joint pain, stiffness, or even gout. For the uninitiated, uric acid is a waste product formed when your body breaks down purines, chemical compounds made of carbon and nitrogen found in food rich in purines. When uric acid levels rise too high, it can lead to hyperuricemia, causing uric acid crystals to form and settle in the joints, resulting in gout. While medication can help manage this condition, yoga offers a natural way to bring balance. By improving blood circulation, aiding detoxification, and boosting metabolism, yoga helps the body process uric acid more efficiently. Yoga can be a natural remedy for managing gout symptoms! (Adobe Stock)

Benefits of yoga for uric acid

"High uric acid may result in discomfort in joints, pain, swelling, and stiffness. Yoga is a natural and effective way of managing this imbalance. Yoga promotes metabolism, promotes blood flow, and helps the body to dispose of toxins effectively with regular practice," Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. From gentle stretches to deep twists, these yoga poses can help ease inflammation, support kidney function, and prevent uric acid buildup.

6 yoga poses to reduce uric acid levels naturally

Practise these 6 yoga poses every day at home to see quick results and reduce the risk of gout:

1. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half spinal twist pose)

This pose detoxifies the body by massaging abdominal organs, stimulating the liver and kidneys to flush out toxins. It improves digestion, enhances flexibility, and keeps the spine healthy. Here’s how to do it:

Sit with legs extended.

Bend your right knee and place the foot outside your left thigh.

Place your left elbow outside your right knee.

Twist your torso gently toward the right.

Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

“This yoga pose strengthens the spine and enhances blood flow to the abdomen, aiding detoxification. It also helps relieve stiffness, energizes the body, and improves mood,” says Akshar. Here’s how to do it:

Lie flat on your stomach with palms under your shoulders.

Inhale and lift your chest slowly, keeping your elbows close to your body.

Keep your pelvis grounded and shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 15–20 seconds, then exhale and release.

3. Pawanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)

This simple yet powerful pose aids digestion, reduces gas, and supports kidney and liver function, which is crucial for managing uric acid. It also relaxes the lower back and joints. Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back and bend both knees.

Bring your knees to your chest, clasping them with your arms.

Lift your head to touch your knees if comfortable.

Hold for a few breaths, then release.

4. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

This standing stretch enhances flexibility, improves blood flow, and strengthens the spine. It stimulates the abdominal organs, helping the body remove toxins efficiently. Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet wide apart.

Turn your right foot out and left foot slightly in.

Extend arms at shoulder level and bend sideways, touching your right ankle or shin.

Look up toward your left palm and hold for a few breaths.

Repeat on the other side.

Triangle pose (Trikonasana) deeply stretches your legs, hips, back, chest, and shoulders

5. Uttanasana (Standing forward bend)

Akshar explains, “This calming pose improves blood circulation to the brain, stretches the spine and hamstrings, and supports detoxification.” It also eases tension and promotes relaxation. Here’s how to do it:

Stand straight with feet hip-width apart.

Inhale, then exhale as you bend forward from your hips.

Let your hands touch the floor or rest on your shins.

Keep your knees slightly bent if needed.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, breathing deeply.

6. Shavasana (Corpse pose)

The relaxation pose, Shavasana, allows the body to absorb the benefits of yoga. It lowers stress hormones, improves sleep, and helps the body heal naturally. Here’s how to do it:

Lie flat on your back with arms relaxed beside you.

Close your eyes and breathe slowly.

Stay in this position for 5–10 minutes, fully relaxing every muscle.

Beyond just relieving high uric acid levels, yoga will also help improve your overall health and fitness!