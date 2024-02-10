Yoga Nidra, also known as yogic sleep, is a profound practice that brings about deep relaxation and rejuvenation since in Yoga Nidra, the practitioner lies down in a comfortable position, focusing on guided instructions for systematic relaxation. This ancient technique goes beyond mere physical relaxation, aiming to reach a state between wakefulness and sleep, where the mind is highly receptive to positive suggestions. Weekend relaxation and rejuvenation: 5 benefits of Yoga Nidra or Yogic sleep (Photo by Twitter/menla)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, revealed, “The primary goal of Yoga Nidra is to induce a state of conscious relaxation, providing a powerful tool for stress reduction. The practice typically begins with a body scan, bringing awareness to each part of the body. By consciously releasing tension from different body parts, practitioners can experience a profound sense of physical ease and well-being.”

He highlighted the following 6 benefits of Yoga Nidra -

Eliminate stress: One of the key benefits of Yoga Nidra is its ability to alleviate stress and anxiety. In today's fast-paced world, individuals often find themselves overwhelmed by various stressors. The guided relaxation and breath awareness in Yoga Nidra help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting a calm and restful state. This, in turn, can contribute to reduced stress levels and improved mental health. Improves sleep quality: Moreover, Yoga Nidra is known for its positive impact on sleep quality. Regular practice has been shown to alleviate insomnia and other sleep-related issues. The deep relaxation achieved through this practice helps balance the nervous system, making it easier for individuals to transition into a restful sleep. As sleep is crucial for overall well-being, incorporating Yoga Nidra into one's routine can lead to improved physical and mental health. Better self-awareness: Beyond its benefits for stress reduction and sleep improvement, Yoga Nidra has been associated with enhanced creativity and increased focus. The practice encourages a heightened state of awareness, allowing individuals to tap into their inner potential. By quieting the mind and creating a space for introspection, practitioners may find themselves better equipped to tackle challenges with clarity and creativity. Promotes relaxation: Yoga Nidra also plays a role in promoting emotional healing. As the practice involves deep relaxation and introspection, it provides an opportunity for individuals to explore and release buried emotions. This cathartic process can be therapeutic, helping individuals overcome emotional blockages and achieve a greater sense of emotional well-being. Good for overall health: Furthermore, the practice of Yoga Nidra has been linked to improved overall health. The relaxation response elicited during the practice has positive effects on various physiological functions, such as blood pressure, heart rate, and immune system functioning. This holistic approach to well-being aligns with the fundamental principles of yoga, which seeks to harmonize the mind, body, and spirit.

Himalayan Siddha Akshar concluded, “Incorporating Yoga Nidra into one's routine doesn't require a significant time commitment. Even short sessions can yield noticeable benefits. This accessibility makes it a practical choice for individuals with busy schedules who are seeking effective relaxation techniques. Yoga Nidra's ability to alleviate stress, improve sleep quality, enhance creativity, and promote emotional healing makes it a valuable addition to one's well-being. Whether practiced as a standalone routine or integrated into a broader yoga practice, the benefits of Yoga Nidra contributes to a more balanced and harmonious life.”