Natural ingredients can enhance oral care, much like in the past when people relied on them before chemical-infused products came in the market. As people prioritise health, oral care is shifting towards natural ingredients. Organic difference: How natural ingredients enhance oral health, dental hygiene (Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Chhabra, MDS and Co-Founder of Bentodent, shared, “Back in the day, the Neem branch was a go-to for preventing tooth decay and gum diseases. Today, with dental health becoming a concern due to poor eating habits and other factors, natural ingredients come in handy. They possess antibacterial and antioxidant properties, being gentle on teeth and gums.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

She added, “Many toothpastes and mouthwashes now boast natural ingredients like bentonite clay, cardamom, betel leaf, neem, tea tree oil and charcoal, which helps to tackle oral issues and brighten teeth. However, It's important to understand that various oral health concerns may require different remedies, hence both chemical and natural products can play a role in addressing specific conditions.”

Dr Aakash Shah, Head of Dental Department at Jehangir Hospital in Pune, said, “Many are choosing products that harness the power of nature, avoiding conventional options with synthetic chemicals. This trend signifies a broader move towards holistic dental care. With fluoride often found in traditional toothpaste, there's a growing interest in fluoride-free alternatives enriched with natural elements like neem, tea tree oil and aloe vera—promoting a balanced and natural oral care routine.”



He highlighted, “Organic essential oils such as peppermint and eucalyptus, are gaining popularity for their natural antiseptic qualities, contributing not only to a refreshing taste but also to combating bacteria for fresher breath. Toothpaste formulations with baking soda, activated charcoal and bentonite clay offer effective and gentle teeth polishing without abrasive elements. This shift to natural oral care extends to mouthwashes, where herbal extracts and essential oils replace artificial colors and alcohol. This helps to maintain a balanced oral microbiome and promote gum health without the drying effects of alcohol-based alternatives. The rise of natural ingredients in oral care further reflects a commitment to a cleaner and greener approach for optimal oral health.”