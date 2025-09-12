Paediatric cardiologist warns of hidden heart defects in newborns: Spot these 7 warning signs before it's too late

Every year, over 1.3 million babies globally are born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), a silent but potentially fatal condition. These structural abnormalities can drastically affect a newborn's health, leading to risks, including infant mortality and long-term disabilities. Shockingly, these heart defects often remain undetected, leaving parents unaware of the lurking dangers. How do I know if my newborn has a heart defect?(Adobe Stock)

In many cases, babies with CHD may appear perfectly healthy at first glance, allowing subtle warning signs to slip by unnoticed. This delay can lead to disastrous outcomes. When it comes to a newborn's heart, timing is everything, Dr Smita Mishra, HOD and Consultant - Pediatric Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, tells Health Shots.

“Pediatric cardiologists worldwide advocate for improved parental awareness and routine infant screening to ensure every child receives the best possible start to life,” adds Dr Mishra.

What is a congenital heart disease?

Congenital Heart Disease originates in the heart when a foetus is forming. These heart defects can manifest as:

Holes in the heart walls

Faulty valves

Abnormal blood vessels

While some defects may self-correct or remain asymptomatic, many can develop into life-threatening complications if left untreated. Children with untreated heart conditions face a higher risk of developing severe complications, such as:

Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)

Heart failure

Kidney disease

Blood clots

Liver disease

This is why early detection is important. Upon identifying defects through imaging tests, the required treatment can vary, ranging from simple monitoring to invasive procedures such as cardiac catheterisation, as per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

7 warning signs that may indicate a heart defect

To safeguard your newborn's health, it is important to be vigilant about the following 7 warning signs that may indicate a heart defect.

Bluish tint on lips, skin, or nails (cyanosis)

Cyanosis is a critical indicator that signals a heart problem. If you notice a bluish tint on your baby’s lips, skin, or nails, especially during crying or feeding, seek immediate medical attention. "Some infants might appear blue even while at rest. Using a pulse oximeter could show low oxygen saturation levels, confirming your concerns," says Dr Mishra.

2. Prolonged feeding time

Is your baby taking an unusually long time to feed, longer than 20 minutes on the breast or bottle? This could indicate that they are struggling. One of the reasons could be a heart defect that affects their stamina. Feeding should not be an exhausting task, so long feeding periods warrant additional examination, as per the World Health Organization.

3. Excessive sweating during feeding

If your baby is sweating excessively while nursing or eating, it might be more than just a reaction to warmth. Excessive sweating may signal that the body is under stress due to a heart defect, as per the American Journal of Cardiovascular Science. Keep a keen eye on these indicators and consult your paediatrician.

4. Increased breathing effort or rapid breathing

Watch your newborn’s breathing patterns. If you notice rapid or difficult breathing that seems unusual, this could be a serious red flag. "When the heart is compromised, it can lead to respiratory difficulties", shares the Pediatric Cardiologist. Increased chest movements paired with a racing heartbeat could indicate that their heart is struggling to pump effectively.

5. Unusual tiredness or sleepiness

Sluggishness in babies can sometimes be a regular part of development, but unusual tiredness or sleepiness, even after adequate rest, should raise concerns, according to Stanford Children's Health. If your child often seems lethargic or too sleepy, it might mean cardiac distress.

6. Poor weight gain or growth delays

If your baby is falling behind on their growth milestones or not gaining weight as expected, this could indicate underlying health issues. Congenital heart defects can hinder the body’s ability to thrive, leading to visual deficits in weight and growth, as per the journal Children.

7. Heart murmur detected by the doctor

During routine examinations, your paediatrician may detect a heart murmur, a swishing sound indicating turbulent blood flow in the heart. "While many heart murmurs are harmless, some can indicate heart problems that need further evaluation", explains the expert.

Newborns with severe cardiac defects are at a life-threatening risk and often need surgical intervention within days or even hours after birth, as per the Korean Journal of Paediatrics. Early diagnosis can be life-saving. Don’t allow these subtle symptoms to go unchecked. Each sign represents a potential urgency, and understanding these could mean the world to your newborn. If you suspect any of these signs in your child, don’t hesitate to consult a pediatric cardiologist immediately.