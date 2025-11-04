Paediatrician reveals if air purifiers are harmful for your child's immunity; suggests ways to improve air quality

The toxic air in Delhi and the NCR regions has prompted many people to install air purifiers inside their homes to lower the Air Quality Index (AQI). Although air purifiers help improve air quality, several myths are associated with their repeated use, including the notion that they reduce immunity in children. Healthy air isn’t just about machines — it’s about mindful living. (Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post shared on November 3, Dr Shreya Dubey, a paediatrician and newborn specialist, addressed whether air purifiers are harmful and debunked the myth associated with their use. According to the paediatrician, using an air purifier will not weaken your child's immunity.

Are air purifiers harmful to your child?

Dr Dubey confessed that often, many people inquire about the limitations of an air purifier, which can only be used in one room. When the child goes to other rooms, there will still be indoor air pollution. So, shouldn't the child also get used to it if they stay in Delhi NCR? “How will that happen if we use an air purifier?” the parents often ask.

However, the paediatrician warned against such practice and emphasised that air toxicity and immunity have no connection with each other. She explained, “A person who smokes 20 cigarettes a day does not have more immunity and tolerance than a person who smokes 5 cigarettes. So, if feasible, at least run the purifier for 8 to 10 hours at night so that the child's lungs can recuperate.”

What to do if you don't have an air purifier?

“Can’t buy an air purifier right now? Healthy air isn’t just about machines — it’s about mindful living,” Dr Dubey wrote in the caption. Here are small, powerful changes that make a real difference:

What to do if you don't have an air purifier? (ChatGPT)

Add green: plants, charcoal bags, even DIY fan filters help more than you think.

Place air-purifying plants inside the room. She suggested placing plants such as aloe vera, money plant, snake plant, and bamboo plant.

Open windows when AQI allows - fresh air still wins.

Cut smoke, incense, and harsh paints - control the source.

Balance humidity — avoid mould, clean fans and filters.

“There are also some wearable purifiers available these days for travel purposes. You can keep charcoal bags in your children's room. DIY boxes and fan filters are also being used by people nowadays. Make your home breathe again — one small habit at a time, because clean air isn’t a luxury. It’s our kids’ right.,” the paediatrician advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

