Paediatrician shares top foods and precautions to keep children safe from dengue

With rains hitting back again, dengue fever risks are also on the rise. While the festive season is fun and cheerful, it also carries a higher chance of mosquito bites as people often stand in long queues for pandal hopping or attend garba functions. Children are one of the vulnerable groups because their immune systems are still developing. Schools are closed for children for the puja break, so they spend a lot of time outdoors playing with friends, further increasing their risks of dengue. Good diet and proper precautions help to protect kids from dengue fever. (HT File Photo)

Dr Sharmila A Nayak, Consultant Paediatrician and Pediatric Endocrinologist at People Tree Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle that prevention is better, along with adequate dietary support.

She said, “Dengue fever happens a lot during this time. The Aedes aegypti mosquito spreads it by breeding in still water near houses, schools and play areas. Kids face a higher risk because their immune systems are still growing, and even a mild case can become serious if left untreated. As paediatricians, we often encounter families unprepared for the risks. Regular prevention habits and careful routines can make a big difference in keeping your child safe. ”

Dr Nayak shared a guide covering all the essentials, from diet to precautions:

Foods to eat

Among leafy vegetables, add pomegranate to your diet to increase platelet count. (Picture credit: Freepik)

1. Hydrating foods

Dengue often causes dehydration. Beyond plain water, offer coconut water, lime water, buttermilk, or watermelon juice.

These provide natural electrolytes without artificial sugar.

A bowl of cucumber and tomato salad with a pinch of rock salt is another fun way to keep hydration levels high.

2. Vitamin C–rich foods

Vitamin C boosts white blood cell activity and supports faster healing.

Instead of just oranges, try guava slices sprinkled with a little black salt, or papaya cubes with a drizzle of honey.

Kiwi and amla (Indian gooseberry) can also be blended into a refreshing smoothie—both kid-friendly and immune-boosting.

3. Foods for platelet support

Dengue often lowers platelet count. While no food is a magic cure, certain choices like papaya leaf extract in mild form, pomegranate seeds, and pumpkin soup are gentle, nutritious options.

Children usually enjoy pomegranate popsicles (freeze fresh juice at home), which combine hydration with natural nutrients.

4. Easy-to-digest proteins

Illness can reduce appetite, so offer proteins that are light yet nourishing. Examples include moong dal khichdi with a spoon of ghee, steamed idlis with mild chutney, or soft paneer cubes in a light curry.

These provide strength without straining the digestive system.

5. Fresh vegetables and leafy greens

Mildly cooked vegetables like carrots, beans, and spinach can be added to soups or stews.

A bowl of drumstick (moringa) soup once or twice a week adds iron and vitamins that aid recovery.

Foods to avoid

Skip processed snacks, fried foods, and packaged juices; they slow healing and add unnecessary strain on the body. Replace biscuits with homemade ragi laddus or banana slices with peanut butter for energy-packed, wholesome snacks.

Precautions

One of the most commonly overlooked symptoms is fever. (Shutterstock)

1. Clear out mosquito breeding spots

Check for standing water everywhere, like buckets, flowerpots, toys, drains, etc.

Empty or cover containers and make sure water doesn’t sit for long. Small changes at home can reduce mosquito numbers a lot.

2. Keep your child covered and protected

Long sleeves, pants, and socks make a big difference. Use mosquito nets for cribs, strollers, and carriers.

Try to avoid outdoor play during early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active.

Apply repellents that are safe for your child’s age.

3. Teach them to protect themselves

Children can learn simple ways to stay safe. Show them how mosquitoes spread sickness and why taking care matters.

Get them into habits like covering up and avoiding bites.

When parents follow these habits too, kids are more likely to follow the same.

4.Know the signs and act fast

Watch for high fever, headache, joint or muscle pain, rash, vomiting or fatigue.

If these appear, seek medical help immediately. Early treatment makes dengue much easier to manage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.