'People’s poop is on everything': Gastroenterologist warns as he explains how to avoid food poisoning while travelling

Few travel nightmares compare to falling ill before a long journey. Stitching a video of a traveller who contracted food poisoning at an airport right before a 10-hour flight, US-based gastroenterologist and health content creator Dr Joseph Salhab shared advice on how travellers can protect themselves against GI distress while on the go. Also read | Falling sick every monsoon? Gastroenterologist shares 5 common digestive problems, warning signs and preventive tips

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In a post shared on Instagram on July 29, Dr Salhab — who specialises in digestion, liver health, pancreas health, and nutrition — unpacked the primary transmission routes of stomach bugs and the practical habits travellers should adopt to lower their risk.

'People's poop is on everything we touch'

To prevent foodborne illness, travellers first need to understand how it spreads. Dr Salhab shared that standard hand hygiene goes deeper than just washing off surface dirt. "Most stomach bugs are passed faecal-oral," Dr Salhab said in the video he posted.

"So that means that people's poop is on everything we touch. We're talking about door handles, elevator buttons, shopping carts, grocery store items — so wash your hands right before you eat, ideally with soap and water," he explained.

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{{^usCountry}} In his post, he added that germs from stool easily transfer from bathroom surfaces, door handles, and mobile phones to hands, making thorough handwashing right before meals an essential line of defence. Also read | What is the 'vomit bug' spreading across the US? Everything to know about the highly contagious stomach virus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his post, he added that germs from stool easily transfer from bathroom surfaces, door handles, and mobile phones to hands, making thorough handwashing right before meals an essential line of defence. Also read | What is the 'vomit bug' spreading across the US? Everything to know about the highly contagious stomach virus {{/usCountry}}

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Food and beverage precautions

When navigating airport food courts, buffets, or street food stalls, food temperature and preparation methods are crucial indicators of safety. Dr Salhab recommended choosing foods that are freshly cooked and served hot, while actively avoiding items that have been left standing at room temperature.

"Avoid foods that have been sitting out at room temperature, especially in the airport," Dr Salhab advised in the video, citing high-risk items like meat, seafood, dairy products, rice, and sauces in his post.

For uncooked produce and beverages, his advice was equally straightforward:

⦿ Avoid raw foods: Skip raw salads, unpeeled fruits, and uncooked vegetables.

⦿ Stick to sealed drinks: "Drink only factory-sealed beverages, and avoid tap water and ice if you can."

A preventive option: bismuth subsalicylate

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For travellers visiting higher-risk destinations, Dr Salhab pointed to an over-the-counter option many may not be aware of: bismuth subsalicylate (the active ingredient in pepto-bismol).

"Finally, if you're travelling to a high-risk area, if you take bismuth before and during your trip, you can reduce your risk of traveller's diarrhoea by up to 65 percent," Dr Salhab shared in the video, adding, "But you just have to make sure you take it before and while you're on your trip, and make sure you clear that with your doctors."

While clinical studies and travel medicine guidelines include bismuth subsalicylate as a preventive option, Dr Salhab cautioned that it is not suitable for everyone. Bismuth can interact with certain medications — including aspirin and blood thinners — and may be unsafe for individuals with specific medical conditions, he highlighted. Travellers should consult a healthcare professional prior to starting any preventive regimen.

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While no strategy guarantees 100 percent protection against food poisoning, following stringent food safety guidelines and maintaining strong hand hygiene significantly reduces the chances of spending a trip — or a 10-hour flight — in misery.

As Dr Salhab summarised in his caption: "Even if you do everything right, food poisoning and travellers’ diarrhoea can still happen. But practicing good hand hygiene, choosing freshly cooked foods, and following food safety recommendations can significantly lower your risk while traveling."

More about the expert

Dr Joseph Salhab is a double board-certified US-based gastroenterologist and health content creator known online as The Stomach Doc on Instagram. He practices in Florida, and shares nutritional and digestive health tips with millions of followers.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.