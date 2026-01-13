Period cramps in winter can feel worse: Yoga expert recommends 7 asanas and breathing techniques to ease pain naturally

For many women, periods already come with discomfort. During winter, the pain and uneasiness can feel worse. Cold temperatures, reduced blood circulation, low vitamin D levels, and muscle stiffness often intensify menstrual cramps during the colder months. It is common to feel more fatigued and bloated and have mood swings, with cramps that make you want to stay curled up in bed. While painkillers may offer temporary relief, relying on them every cycle is not ideal for long-term health. Staying gently active can actually help the body cope better with menstrual pain. This is where yoga comes in. Gentle yoga and breathing exercises can help ease period cramps during the winter months.(Adobe Stock)

According to International Yoga Teacher and Wellness Educator Shynee Narang, yoga can help calm the nervous system, relax pelvic muscles, and support the body's natural menstrual flow, especially during winter.

Research published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion also suggests that yoga can significantly reduce menstrual cramps and premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms over time, making it a safe and effective alternative to frequent pain medication.

Why do period cramps feel worse in winter?

During winter, blood vessels tend to constrict, which can reduce blood flow to the pelvic area and worsen cramps. Low sunlight exposure may also lower vitamin D levels, which have been linked to increased menstrual pain. Cold weather can cause muscle tightness and slow blood circulation, making the uterus work harder during menstruation. These factors together can make periods feel heavier, more painful, and emotionally draining.

7 yoga poses and breathing techniques to relieve period cramps

1. Baddha konasana

This seated posture softly stretches the pelvic area without compressing the abdomen. “It also improves circulation to pelvic organs, reduces stiffness caused by cold weather, and releases inner thigh tension linked to pelvic discomfort.,” Shynee tells Health Shots. During periods, the focus should be on relaxation, not deep stretching. Steps to perform:

Sit on a folded blanket or cushion to elevate the hips.

Bend your knees and bring the soles of your feet together.

Let the knees fall open naturally; support them with cushions or blocks.

Sit upright with the spine tall and hands resting on thighs or ankles.

Breathe slowly and stay in the pose for 1–2 minutes.

2. Supta Baddha Konasana

One of the most restorative poses for menstruation, this reclined posture allows the abdomen to soften naturally. With pillows or bolsters under the hips and knees, it helps relax the pelvic floor and calms the nervous system. Shynee explains that this pose supports the natural downward flow of energy, often reducing cramp intensity and heaviness. Steps to perform:

Sit with the soles of the feet together, knees supported with cushions.

Slowly recline back, using a pillow or bolster under your spine and hips.

Rest arms comfortably by your sides, palms facing up.

Close your eyes and breathe deeply for 3–5 minutes.

3. Supported Balasana

With wide knees and a pillow under the chest, this posture relieves lower back tension while calming uterine nerves. Steps to perform:

Come onto all fours and widen your knees.

Place a large pillow or bolster between the thighs.

Gently fold forward, resting your chest and head on the support.

Turn the head to one side and relax the arms.

Stay for 2–3 minutes, breathing slowly.

4. Supported Upaviṣṭha Konasana

"Practiced with minimal forward movement and plenty of support, this pose gently opens the pelvic basin and improves circulation without strain," says Shynee. It is particularly useful for relieving the dull, dragging sensation many women experience during winter periods. Steps to perform:

Sit with legs extended wide apart.

Place a bolster or pillow lengthwise in front of you.

Lean forward slightly, resting the torso on the support.

Keep the spine relaxed, not forced into a deep stretch.

Hold the pose for 1–2 minutes with calm breathing.

5. Anulom Vilom

This breathing practice works directly on the autonomic nervous system, which influences how pain is perceived. Slow, smooth breathing helps reduce stress hormones, improves oxygen flow, and calms the body. Steps to perform:

Sit comfortably with the spine upright.

Close the right nostril with the thumb and inhale through the left.

Close the left nostril and exhale through the right.

Inhale through the right, then exhale through the left.

Continue gently for 5–7 minutes without holding the breath.

6. Bhramari Pranayama

Shynee explains, "Bhramari creates soothing vibrations that stimulate the vagus nerve, helping reduce pain and anxiety. It indirectly eases uterine spasms and is especially helpful when cramps are accompanied by irritability, restlessness, or emotional sensitivity." Steps to perform:

Sit in a relaxed posture with eyes closed.

Inhale deeply through the nose.

Exhale slowly while making a soft humming sound.

Feel the vibration around the face and pelvic region.

Repeat 5–7 rounds or until the body feels calm.

7. Shavasana

More than simple rest, this pose allows the body to integrate the effects of practice. Conscious breathing helps soften muscle tension around the uterus and reduces pain signals. In winter, placing a warm compress over the lower abdomen can further enhance relaxation and comfort. Steps to perform:

Lie flat on your back with legs slightly apart.

Place arms comfortably beside the body, palms facing up.

Keep a warm cloth or hot water bag on the lower abdomen in winter.

Focus on slow, natural breathing.

Remain still for 5–10 minutes.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)