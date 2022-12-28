Nasal vaccine to prevent Omicron: Know how it works as booster, side effects

Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, will soon be available as booster shot for eligible adults come fourth week of January. Nasal vaccines, which are sprayed into the nose directly, however, cannot be taken by those who have already taken their booster shots and is recommended as first booster shot. People who fear the jab can take a sigh of relief as the administration of these vaccines is quick and painless. This nasal vaccine will be administered to people twice with the gap of 28 days. Known as heterologous booster, any 18 + individual can take it who has already received covaxin or covishield vaccine earlier. (Also read: Omicron BF.7 scare: What is herd immunity; can it save us from fourth Covid wave?)

What is nasal vaccine

"In direction towards our efforts to prevent spread of covid 19, India had come up with a yet another novel nasal covid vaccine. It is a unique, first of its kind, covid vaccine as it does not require an injection instead it is administered as nasal drops. It has been cleared by DCGI, for administration, as heterologous booster, in 18+ individuals who have already received covaxin or covishield vaccine earlier," says Dr. Gurmeet Singh Chabbra, Director Pulmonology Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

How is nasal vaccine given

It is an adeno virus vector based recombinant replication deficient stabilized spike protein vaccine. Heterologous booster vaccination means administration of vaccine other than the primary vaccination.

"It is given as 0.5ml dose (8 drops - 4 drops in each nostril) to be repeated after 4 weeks interval," says Dr Chabbra.

How does it work

"Nasal vaccine stimulates immunity by development of neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA and T cell response. It acts at the site of entry of covid virus - the nasal mucosa by local IgA antibody response and possibly preventing both infection to the individual and spread to others. It would help prevent spread from even asymptomatic and mild cases," says Dr Chabbra.

Side effects of nasal vaccines

"Mild side effects may include headache, fever, running nose and sneezing. It is not to be given to those who are allergic to any of its component or had a severe allergic reaction to it in past and having acute infection or fever," adds Dr Chabbra.

